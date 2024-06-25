WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has for a long time now been a hero that signified the death of freedom of the press.

The illegitimate British government on behalf of the illegitimate United States government tortured Assange both physically and mentally (62 weeks of solitary confinement is an astounding subversion of habeas corpus) as a means to warn any and all other legitimate journalists that only the Intelligence Industrial Complex may disseminate their Mockingbird MSM lies, and that all real reportage shall be punished to the full extent of the color of law.

The utterly criminal DOJ under the imploding “Biden” administration decided to grant Assange a plea deal just in time for the first presidential debate. Assange will plead guilty to leaking US national security secrets which shall end a nearly 15-year legal battle which involved egregious human rights violations for the state-tortured journalist.

In order to avoid being extradited to the USA, Assange, 52, spent more than a decade incarcerated in London, and will be sentenced to time served which will allow him to return to his native Australia as a free man.

The official WikiLeaks statement:

JULIAN ASSANGE IS FREE Julian Assange is free. He left Belmarsh maximum security prison on the morning of 24 June, after having spent 1901 days there. He was granted bail by the High Court in London and was released at Stansted airport during the afternoon, where he boarded a plane and departed the UK. This is the result of a global campaign that spanned grass-roots organisers, press freedom campaigners, legislators and leaders from across the political spectrum, all the way to the United Nations. This created the space for a long period of negotiations with the US Department of Justice, leading to a deal that has not yet been formally finalised. We will provide more information as soon as possible. After more than five years in a 2x3 metre cell, isolated 23 hours a day, he will soon reunite with his wife Stella Assange, and their children, who have only known their father from behind bars. WikiLeaks published groundbreaking stories of government corruption and human rights abuses, holding the powerful accountable for their actions. As editor-in-chief, Julian paid severely for these principles, and for the people's right to know. As he returns to Australia, we thank all who stood by us, fought for us, and remained utterly committed in the fight for his freedom. Julian's freedom is our freedom.

The following WikiLeaks release exposing the Military Industrial Complex for the murder machine that it always was and continues to be is what commenced his legal horror show:

And Hillary Clinton, one of the worst warmongers in the history of America, proposed to use Barrack Hussein Obama’s favorite illicit assassination method for Assange:

And Wikileaks had the following to report on the man who defeated both Hillary and “Biden:”

Perhaps the most devastating reason these illegitimate and failing governments went after Assange:

When all is exposed it would seem that around 99.5% of Washington should fall, or more.

In the meantime, “Biden” will have a single verifiably positive talking point during the upcoming debate, even if his entire administration has been exposed as the criminally murderous NeoMarxist frauds that they are by the very man that they finally freed from their Banana Republic justice system.

And yes, Trump should have pardoned Assange and Snowden years ago…

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline