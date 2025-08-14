2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott Laisney's avatar
Scott Laisney
2m

August is vaccine awareness month. Expect your local papers to publish glowing articles about how vaccines have saved hundreds of millions of lives.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Corrin Strong's avatar
Corrin Strong
6m

This is a great victory, but it shouldn’t have to come to such an extreme case. By the way, there’s a little known lawsuit in which the Amish in NYS are fighting to regain the religious exception that was outlawed in 2019.

Although they lost in the second circuit, they have recently appealed to the United States Supreme Court. I have recently written a Substack about the case.

https://open.substack.com/pub/corrin/p/are-the-amish-the-canaries-in-the?r=ze2j1&utm_medium=ios

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture