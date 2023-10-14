2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Corinne Wilder's avatar
Corinne Wilder
Oct 15, 2023

I cannot thank you enough for giving useful truthful information. We have been lacking it throughout this process. What I have seen in the last 10 years (maybe a bit longer) in the medical field has shown me a complete lack of knowledge about a more functional medical relationship between patients and doctors. I had medical problems start about 20 years ago. I was living in the New England with great specialists yet could not figure out what was making me so sick. I realized I had to be the proactive detective to my diagnosis. I started keeping a daily journal to write everything I ate, symptoms I experienced or anything I felt relevant. Meanwhile Doctors were zeroed in on symptom management.

Turned out I was a very sensitive celiac. Migraines, seizures all kinds of disgusting things.

I did an elimination diet. All of my problems went away. For 1 year I kept BP readings, everything relevant to my health. When I went for my yearly physical my physician was amazed. I handed him my journal. I had changed physically. I do everything differently. I understand the bacteria splicing done in seeds (GMO)for growing too. They are making us sick. Those seeds are engineered to be pest resistant. As the GMO corn grows it is sprayed with glyphosate to kill weeds yet it isn’t affected. The pest eats the corn, its stomach explodes to kill it. That same corn is sold for feed for cows (not a natural food for cows) those cows are slaughtered for food. Sickly cows get plenty of antibiotics and now mRNA vaccines. I owned a large farm so had access to University’s involved in farming. Poison food chain. I no longer trust the medical field or this government. I do however follow frontline Doctors. Our heroes working at what they do best. Thank you again. I enjoy your work. I value your time giving information to us.

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4KidsGrandma
Oct 15, 2023

I have been using ivermectin for 16 months. Neuropathy in foot is almost gone. Knee pain gone. Nerve damage from know surgery gone. Never used it for Covid.

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