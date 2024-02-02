2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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RandiG
Feb 2, 2024

These stories give me so much hope! Thank you for sharing it with us. 🙏❤️

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Lori
Feb 2, 2024

Hi. Really appreciate these stories and testimonies. I am a survivor as well but wanted to point out a great book for those who seek to understand cancer pathways first published in 2018 by Jane McLelland who has survived cancer twice. Titled How to Starve Cancer, it offers up a plan and her own research to understand how to interrupt cancer cells ability to nourish themselves and how to repurpose drugs to act on those pathways.

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