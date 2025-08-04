IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE SUCCESS STORIES: Stage 4 Prostate Cancer Metastatic to Lungs and Spine, Moderna "Vaccine" Adverse Event, Cardiac Adverse Event & Long Covid Cured
The first case is courtesy of Dr. Makis, and it yet again proves how Ivermectin and Fenbendazole truly do cure cancer like no other treatment approach:
64 year old Nevada man with Stage 4 Prostate Cancer metastatic to lungs and spine
Early February 2025 we started:
Ivermectin 1.5mg/kg/day
Fenbendazole 1500mg/day
CBD Oil 100mg/day
Results after 4 months: PSA 79 to 0.32
The next success story landed in my inbox last month, and it correctly referred to the Moderna “vaccine” as a bioweapon:
After 10 days of dosing Ivermectin the Moderna adverse events lifted, which is a miracle given how especially dangerous this perma-EUA offering is, even more so than Pfizer’s poisonous injection.
Also, reducing or even eliminating sugars and cutting back on carbs is an excellent dietary decision, especially if one was subjected to the Modified mRNA jabs given that the likelihood of developing cancer is much higher, with cancer cells requiring sugar as their main energy source.
The next success story involves a frightening cardiac event, and we know that both Ivermectin and Doxycycline are powerful compounds for attenuating the spike protein damage to the heart, not limited to “vaccine” induced myocarditis; to wit:
Given Doxycycline's Anti-MMP Properties, we know that this compound down-regulates the matrix metalloproteinase (MMP) enzyme that is responsible for tissue injury and scarring, so Brent’s incredible result is completely unsurprising.
And last but certainly not least is the matter of “long Covid,” which in most cases is code for VAIDS or long “vaccine,” though in this particular instance the deadly jab may not actually be the culprit:
We have seen too many cases now where a person was quite literally on their death bed from PSYOP-19 and/or the iatrogenic hospital protocols coupled with the murderous refusal of early treatment, only for just a single dose of Ivermectin to immediately start to reverse all symptoms.
The following treatment approach may very well be the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight, as well as a cure for Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, mood disorders, Lyme and Lone Star tick diseases, (gain of function) viruses, and a whole host of “vaccine” adverse events:
New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day
VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)
Doxycycline (100mg, 30-60 days)
Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X
