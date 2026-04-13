2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
7h

Why have I not heard about this? This is very good news, very encouraging. Ireland, England and Scotland have all experienced the tyranny from the corrupt globalist leaders the last two decades. The people are fed up and rising up. About time.

I heard very little about the protests in France and Germany recently. The "news" media here don't want to tell us what is really going on. Now I hear that Orban of Hungary somehow "lost" his election. The EU dirty bastards used some kind of cheating.

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Monica's avatar
Monica
7h

Great sign, the Irish haven't lost their fire. Hoping more countries follow.

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