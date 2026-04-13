After crippling fuel taxes were imposed by their NWO globopedo captured government, truckers, farmers, and bus drivers blockaded highways, ports, and key intersections all across Ireland in protest.

The Irish people are fully awake now, and are supporting the protestors.

And just like in Canada during the PSYOP-19 scamdemic truck protests when that WEF “penetrated” neo-communist government froze the bank accounts of patriots, so too is the Irish government now seizing the bank accounts of nationalists:

Or why the NWO globopedo cabal so desperately wants CBDC’s and AI-driven social credit score systems in place at once.

The scam government has decided to escalate with violence, and while many of the Gardáí are refusing to comply with their illegitimate policing orders, some are in fact abusing their fellow Irish people.

Irish Contractor is not allowed collect his own digger after it was ceased by the "Garda"

He is forced to pay €500 euros for the state Contractor to remove it.

This is how these Black & Tans will try to break each individual fuel protestor. Get a good solicitor lads as its WRONG Source

Yesterday, MMA superstar Conor McGregor called for a national strike, exposing the Great Reset and Agenda 2030 dystopia being actively perpetrated against his nation; to wit:

National Strike Tomorrow, we are SHUTTING DOWN HARD! 🇮🇪



We stand shoulder to shoulder with our fuel protesters, farmers, truckers, hauliers, and all the hard working Irish that have been left without so much as a hope of survival under this tyrannical government reign.



While Irish families are freezing in their homes and businesses are being bled dry by extortionate energy costs, those in power continue to squander our money, carve up our land, and lie to our faces with arrogant contempt.



We are closing our doors, our shops, our sites, and our businesses so that the voice of the Irish people roars louder than their excuses, their lies, and their broken promises.



No more bleeding the Irish worker dry!



No more sacrificing our families, our farms, and our future on the altar of radical green ideology and endless foreign wars!



We are Ireland!



This is our stand for survival.



This is our stand for sovereignty.



This is Ireland First.



National Strike in full effect.



We will not be silenced.



We will not back down.



We will not surrender our country.



We are only warming up.



To every farmer, haulier, trucker, builder, shopkeeper, factory worker, and every hardworking Irish man and woman JOIN US. Shut it down. They will feel the pain they have inflicted on us.



Rise up, Ireland! 🇮🇪 🔥 Dáil 34 WILL BE DISSOLVED. Source

What McGregor failed to mention in his X post is that Ireland has been overrun by imported savages as part of the globalist replacement migration operation to dilute and ultimately destroy all of Western civilization with incompatible cultures:

More imported savages, less wealth due to scam taxes, and less food to drive inflation is the go to technocrat formula to destroy Western civilization:

And here is how social engineering and financialization strips the wealth of the most productive nations and cultures, all by globalist design:

Thankfully, the fighting Irish have caught on, and are pushing back hard today:

The treasonous Irish government is on its last legs:

But before this puppet government is ousted, they will attempt more violence and fraud against the people they pretend to serve:

And here is Irish Fuel Protest spokesman John Dallon calling out this bankster-driven elite agenda to collapse Ireland from within:

“They just want to drive the economy into the ground and leave us all penniless…”

The Irish are a beautiful people with a rich fighting history, so it is high time that they stand up to this transhumanist tyranny.

Fuel protests in England, France, and other captured EU nations are now also being organized.

Do not think for a millisecond that these anti-human policies are not being foisted on Americans either, because mass protests against all of these governments are inevitable now.

Think PSYOP-IRAN-WAR and the associated fuel and fertilizer prices, which perfectly slots right into the NWO globopedo endgame:

@ALEXNEWMAN_JOU You were right about Trump, they are not dismantling the one world order, he is only reshaping it and implementing it faster. I don’t think he knows it, maybe he does...



But we are still very much moving toward the same thing. I just wrote about the BIS and its expansion and ambitions, and you’ve got oil is completely through the roof. Yep, the same agenda presented differently, and people will fall for it again. Source

Conspiracy facts abound, and if Americans do not follow in the Irish footsteps and drive these technocratic communists from the lands, then the West will be completely lost.

Do NOT comply.

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