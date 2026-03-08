The Middle East conflict is rapidly worsening, with critical civilian infrastructure and supply chains coming under extreme pressure.

The horrific violence yesterday…

…is far worse today, with vital desalination facilities in the region coming under direct drone strikes such that catastrophic water shortages may be immanent; to wit:

The tit for tat continues unabated, and the stakes could not be higher for innocent civilians in the region:

It is not exactly a random targeting, but an asymmetrical war that Iran is now waging to ensure that all American allies are also sharing in the fallout and blowback from this escalating conflict; in other words, no one is safe.

And speaking of the broader implications of this war, it is certainly not just limited to the Gulf region, but will also have severe worldwide ripple effects; for example:

EVERYONE THINKS THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ IS ABOUT OIL. IT’S NOT. IT’S ABOUT EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO SURVIVE.



The Strait has been closed for 8 days. People see oil prices and panic.



They have NO idea what’s actually at stake.



Let that sink in.



💀 92% of the world’s SULFUR comes from refining oil and gas 💀 Sulfur → sulfuric acid → the SINGLE most produced chemical on Earth 💀 Sulfuric acid is how we extract COPPER 💀 Sulfuric acid is how we extract COBALT 💀 No sulfuric acid = no transformers, no EV batteries, no data center substrates 💀 ONE chemical. ONE feedstock. ONE chokepoint. ALL shut down.



But it gets WORSE.



⚠️ Qatar ships 30% of Taiwan’s liquefied natural gas through Hormuz ⚠️ Taiwan has 11 DAYS of reserves left ⚠️ TSMC — the company that makes 90% of the world’s advanced chips — uses 8.9% of Taiwan’s TOTAL electricity ⚠️ No gas → no power → no chips → NO PHONES, NO AI, NO MILITARY HARDWARE



Still think this is just about gas prices?



⚠️ 33% of the world’s nitrogen fertilizer feedstock moves through the Strait ⚠️ HALF of all humans alive today exist BECAUSE of synthetic nitrogen ⚠️ No nitrogen = no fertilizer = no food = FAMINE



They’re showing you oil price charts and stock market futures.



They’re NOT showing you that THREE civilization-critical supply chains run through a 21-nautical-mile chokepoint that has been SHUT for 8 days.



Oil → sulfur → copper → cobalt → every battery and chip on Earth

Gas → power → TSMC → 90% of advanced semiconductors

Fertilizer feedstock → nitrogen → FOOD for 4 BILLION people



Three supply chains. One chokepoint. ZERO domestic alternatives at scale.



This isn’t an oil crisis. This is a CIVILIZATION crisis hiding behind an oil price.



Iran doesn’t need missiles. Iran doesn’t need drones. Iran just needs to keep that Strait CLOSED — and the modern world starts UNRAVELING within weeks.



11 days. That’s how long Taiwan has before the lights go out at TSMC.



Prepare accordingly. 🚨🚨🚨 The algorithm is burying this. Like + RT to fight back. 🚨🚨🚨 Source

At home gas prices are about to go parabolic:

But even if the likes of Saudi Arabia step in to attempt to shore up any of the oil shortages, the chances that gas prices will go up even more become that much greater:

And the Saudis are already under attack:

While in the Gulf region prices for basic necessities have already started to surge, with just the price of bananas going from $1 per kilogram to $3 per kilogram, and food shipments are now being cut off; it is important to note that The United Arab Emirates imports 80-90% of their food, SaudiArabia imports 80% of their food, and Kuwait imports 98% of their food.

Nobody is telling you how F*CKED the food situation actually is right now.



The UAE imports 80-90% of its food. Saudi Arabia, 80%. Kuwait, 98%.



The Strait of Hormuz isn't just an oil chokepoint.



It is the LIFELINE for food shipments into the entire Gulf.



Right now, that strait is under threat. Shipping rates have EXPLODED 650%. Insurance costs are through the roof. Cargo ships are rerouting.



Here's what nobody is saying out loud:



These countries have maybe 2-3 months of strategic food reserves. After that? Rationing.



No farms. No rivers. No backup.



One prolonged blockade, and 60 MILLION people in the Gulf face empty shelves.



And it doesn't stop there.



Global wheat prices are already climbing. Fertilizer shipments are disrupted. Supply chains that were BARELY recovering from COVID are snapping again.



The last time food prices spiked like this in the Middle East — it triggered the Arab Spring.



This isn't about oil anymore.



This is about whether people EAT. Source

And it does not appear that the food and water scarcities will be solved in the near future, because Iran is becoming ever more unyielding in its negotiating stance:

🚨 IRAN JUST TOLD THE U.S. AND ISRAEL: “PAY US OR THE WAR DOESN’T END.” THIS IS NOT A BLUFF.



Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, just made a statement that should TERRIFY every market on Earth:



“The war will end only when Iran’s adversaries understand they no longer have the right to violate Iranian territory and agree to pay COMPENSATION for the damages caused.”



Let that sink in.



Iran isn’t negotiating. Iran is setting TERMS.

💀 The Strait of Hormuz — STILL SHUT. Day 9. 20% of the world’s oil flows through it. 💀 Iran still has HALF its ballistic missile program — INTACT 💀 Most drone capability — UNTOUCHED 💀 Drone factories hidden in apartments and underground — IMPOSSIBLE to fully destroy 💀 The regime didn’t collapse — the new leader is MORE radical, not less 💀 No uprising — instead a RALLY AROUND THE FLAG



⚠️ Oil approaching $100/barrel — weekend spot already at $96 ⚠️ European gas DOUBLED from €30 to €50 per megawatt-hour in DAYS ⚠️ $3.5 TRILLION wiped from financial markets THIS WEEK ⚠️ Analysts projecting $150-$200/barrel if Hormuz stays shut ⚠️ Monday’s market open could see another $8-9 TRILLION erased



They’re showing you destroyed missile launchers and calling it VICTORY.



They’re NOT showing you that Iran’s $20,000 drones are draining $4 MILLION interceptors at a 200:1 cost ratio.



In 1965, U.S. Air Force General Curtis LeMay said America would “bomb Vietnam back into the Stone Age.”



7.5 MILLION tons of bombs later — the war was LOST.



The pattern is IDENTICAL:



Military dominance → no exit strategy → costs spiral → public turns → withdrawal



The U.S. burned $3.2 BILLION in Patriot interceptors in 5 DAYS. The Pentagon had only 25% of its needed stockpile BEFORE the war started. Emergency C-17 flights are rushing missiles from Alabama to Israel RIGHT NOW.



Iran doesn’t need to win a single battle. It needs to SURVIVE long enough for the cost to become unbearable.



And based on these numbers? It already IS.



The question is no longer who has more firepower. The question is what breaks first — oil at $150/barrel or the alliance’s willingness to keep paying.



Monday morning, the markets open. And the world finds out.



Prepare accordingly. 🚨🚨🚨 Source

Things are seemingly going from bad to worse as day eight of the Iran war is proving that there is no end in sight for the near term, and yet there is always a chance for a ceasefire if Trump breaks free of his NWO globopedo Mossad lobbyists, and neocon advisors.

Basically, once again Trump is being set up for failure: the first term he was conned by the PSYOP-19 scamdemic operation, and now he is being conned by the PSYOP-WW3 debacle, with his inner circle still comprised of some of the most dangerous and devious GOPe Uniparty swamp monsters:

Let us hope against hope that MAGA can somehow be salvaged, because if the America First movement is destroyed in the midterms, then the radical Democrat communists and venal RINOS lying in wait will regain power, and most certainly make matters extraordinarily worse for We the People.

Do NOT comply.

