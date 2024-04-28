by Greg Hunter
Catherine Austin Fitts (CAF), Publisher of The Solari Report, financial expert and former Assistant Secretary of Housing (Bush 41 Admin.), has long said, “The federal government is being run as a criminal enterprise. . . .not just a little criminal, but a lot criminal.” Now, CAF contends what is going on in America is much more than greedy criminals. CAF says, “This has turned into warfare against “We the People” on a spiritual level.”
CAF goes on to point out, “There is so much effort in persuading people to think there is nothing you can do, and it’s hopeless. Let me tell you something . . . the central bankers are telling you what they are going to do, and this is not far away in the future. You have all these merchant codes where you cannot use your credit card to buy a gun or the bank throws you out. That’s the control grid getting built.”
What can you do to fight for freedom? CAF says, “Bring transparency, and the second thing is to use cash. If we can all use cash, build cash back up and keep checks going, if you have cash and checks, they cannot go to an all-digital financial system. Find out who is leading the way in your state, and see what you can do to support them. Above anything, you can pray because this is a spiritual war. The devil wants you to believe it’s hopeless and there is nothing you can do. . . . It’s not true. The sane cannot go along with the insane. The divine cannot go along with the demonic. You have to say NO! I am seeing this all over the country. I am seeing Treasurers and State Attorney Generals, and they are all pushing back because they realize this is insane. You cannot go along with this.”
CAF says not only do the Deep State globalists want control of the financial system, but they also want control of your food. CAF says, “You see at this level when you are trying to protect freedom, they cannot get financial control unless they can control the food supply. People can always start their own currencies as long as they can grow food. If you look at the push for financial control and central bank digital currency, it is the same push. They are pushing to control the food supply.”
CAF thinks Washington is so broken, corrupt and criminal that whoever wins the Presidential Election it will not make much of a difference. CAF points out, “Look at how quickly Speaker Mike Johnson caved. Speaker Johnson caved for Ukraine and war all over the world, but he won’t protect our borders. Mike Johnson, Christian, conservative and not a dime to protect our borders. . . Washington is a criminal enterprise, and there is no electing someone big enough to change this. This is not Trump vs Biden. This is the pro-centralization team in Washington. We have to pull power back from Washington.”
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.
I attended a house fund raising meeting for the campaign of our senator that was seeking reelection after a lifetime of being a senator. I had the opportunity to sit with him along with a handful of people. My question to him was concerning term limits since he had been in office for so long and was not in very good health. He looked at me and laughed. Then he explained that it took him this long to get into a position where he actually had the clout to get things done and it would be ridiculous to just keep bringing people in to start that cycle again each time. I responded that our government was set up so that regular people came in and served, then went back to their life and living. That way we had a variety of citizens serving, lots of opinions and experience being accessed. He looked at me like I had 3 heads and turned away to the next person. Our state senator lives right down the road from me and is a 32nd degree Mason that has been in office for a long, long time. He is like a ghost, nobody ever sees him anywhere except when he shows up at the required meetings at the capitol. These are just my local experiences, I can't fathom the level of corruption at higher levels of government. It seems like the whole system just needs to crash and burn.
Well I do feel like it’s a lost cause. They have been planning this for so long. And, our side has no one. No one is rising up. Most of the sheeple are just that; clueless sheeple. We need a revival in this country and in the world. I don’t see away out. Our government is absolutely despicable. I hate the wars, the lies, their agenda. The depth of the depravity knows no end.