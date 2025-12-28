2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hugh Petersen's avatar
Hugh Petersen
4h

Pediatricians are just like every other medical specialty in that they follow the guidelines of their governing body. They really are no different than lemmings and the best thing to do is avoid them unless absolutely necessary.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Susan Kochevar's avatar
Susan Kochevar
4h

I once got into a shouting match with my doctor over not allowing my daughter to get the HPV vaccine. By that time, I was very skeptical because big pharma could not be sued and some of her friends had alarming issues with it. Now I know why he reacted that way. 😡

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture