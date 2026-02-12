2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anonymous New Mexico's avatar
Anonymous New Mexico
14m

Last year I purchased some ivermectin from them via this substack.

Came in a blister pack and looked legit. Product was worthless and had zero effect.

Reply
Share
2 replies by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture