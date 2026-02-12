The husband-and-wife grifters that stole the Virex website…

…are at it yet again, and have recently sent out another low effort email blast to the stolen customer list for their latest “Olympics sale” consisting of the two FAKE products that they are currently allegedly offering. The other products are always out of stock because they were never in stock to begin with.

If you were tricked into purchasing any FAKE products from Virex at any time after June 16th of 2025 until now, then here is what you should do to protect yourselves:

Contact your financial institution immediately and file a dispute

Destroy any product that you may have received from virex (assuming you even did receive it)

Tell everyone that you know to avoid virex and unsubscribe from their scam email blasts

Only support the original supplier RESOLVX HEALTH that has all of the authentic products that you have been purchasing for many years always in stock.

BUYER BEWARE: The two products offered by the stolen copycat website Virex are fake, untested, and could quite literally be anything; in other words, if Virex was a legitimate website, then they would not just offer two counterfeit products, but would have the entire product range that the legitimate site RESOLVX HEALTH is offering just like before.

The reason this Substack and the likes of Mike Adams aka “Health Ranger,” Dr. Paul Alexander, and Judy Mikovits…

…are strictly promoting RESOLVX HEALTH is because this is the real company that has been rebranded by the very same team that you have been relying on and trusting for many years now, offering the following products: VIR-X, PetMectin, PetDazole, PetChloroquine, FishCycline, CBD-X and FLAV-X.

RESOLVX HEALTH stands behind the quality of their products and maintains strict quality control.

If you have any questions about the unauthorized use of RESOLVX HEALTH’s products and the illegitimate third-party that is trying to sell fake products, you can contact the Company directly and they will address your concerns at: info@resolvx.health

Please take advantage of these AUTHENTIC products during this LEGIT 25% OFF LIFESAVING FLASH SALE by using code IVM25 to receive 25% off on the newest product Hydroxychloroquine, as well as ALL of the amazing lifesaving products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

THE MASSIVE LEGIT 25% OFF WEEKEND FLASH SALE ends Sunday, February 15th (midnight eastern time), 2026.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code IVM25 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

