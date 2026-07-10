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2nd Smartest Guy in the World
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Typo edited: ⚡️THE MASSIVE 40% OFF JULY 4th SITEWIDE SALE!⚡️ ends SUNDAY, July 12th (midnight eastern time), 2026.

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Brewer55
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I purchased the Ivermectin cream recently and was really hoping that it would work on my plaque psoriasis but, after trying it for over 3 weeks it did not have any affect on diminishing the spots.

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