Last night an email landed in the info@resolvx.health inbox asking which company yours truly promotes for lifesaving products that are frequently written about by this Substack:

To dispel any and all confusion once and for all, Second Smartest Guy in the World only endorses the company RESOLVX HEALTH.

Second Smartest Guy in the World does not at this time endorse any other company.

The full range of products offered by RESOLVX HEALTH that Second Smartest Guy in the World regularly references are as follows:

The reason this Substack along with the likes of Mike Adams aka “Health Ranger,” Dr. Judy Mikovits, Dr. Paul Alexander and others are promoting RESOLVX HEALTH is because this is the legitimate company with the highest quality products.

RESOLVX HEALTH stands behind the quality of their products and maintains strict quality control.

Now that this confusion has been resolved (pun intended), and in honor of America’s semiquincentennial, ⚡️THE MASSIVE 40% OFF JULY 4th SITEWIDE SALE!⚡️ has been extended yet again, so please use code JULY40 to receive 40% off on all of the incredible lifesaving products like the newly released topical Ivermectin Cream, the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Hydroxychloroquine, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula ImmunX, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute AlluX!

⚡️THE MASSIVE 40% OFF JULY 4th SITEWIDE SALE!⚡️ ends SUNDAY, July 12th (midnight eastern time), 2026.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code JULY40 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

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