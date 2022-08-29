2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ray's avatar
Ray
Aug 29, 2022

ah fek, im gonna have to hide livestock in my basement now?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
Aug 29, 2022

Nothing we eat is safe anymore. I reduced my red meat intake when that Creuzfeld Jacob was first identified, and then stopped eating it completely. I eat very little pork, some more chicken and mostly turkey and fish. But none is safe. And neither are the plants we buy at the store. If you have good soil, find heirloom seeds and garden! Unfortunately my garden has poor soil, even after bringing in loads of compost. (and the compost contained lot of non-compostable pieces, like plastic baggies with mustard, vinegar etc, plastic spoons and the likes, so I had to filter it all out) But there are lots of edible weeds which I have been consuming in the last 10 years, onions, clover, goosefoot, etc.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture