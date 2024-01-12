2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Sheila Dunphy's avatar
Sheila Dunphy
Jan 12, 2024

Truly evil & alarming to watch the WEF/UN/WHO/Vatican/MSM/etc... globalist NWO tyrants continue their agenda for massive depopulation & enslavement of those that manage to live.

Praying for revival worldwide & for those that cherish freedom & truth to unite & fight back against the evil NWO tyrants.

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Tuesday with Philberg's avatar
Tuesday with Philberg
Jan 12, 2024

It is charming and fun to watch farmers sling poop on government buildings, a well deserved fun way of saying F U to tyranny.

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