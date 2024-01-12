The farmers in the Netherlands have been protesting against a scheme by their WEF/UN captured government to seize thousands of multigenerational farms that produce much of the global food supply.

The “penetrator” puppet politicians are using PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE and the associated junk science 2030 Agenda climate goals as the excuse to subvert constitutions, along with natural and legal rights. The endgame is global food insecurity, hyperinflation, and mass poverty en route to a full-blown planetary gulag where the genetically modified human survivors are all herded into 15 Minute Cities. At that point traditional farms will be replaced by bug gruel and tumorigenic synthetic meat manufacturing facilities.

And now it is the German farmers that are being targeted, and they have in turn come together to protest:

Genetically modified humans being forced to eat strictly GMO diets is just the stepping stone to far more dystopian meal plans and government assisted mass suicide programs as determined by AI algorithms running the technocommunist X Everything App social credit score system.

The German cows are now being administered a methane suppressant chemical that is toxic, thus rendering their milk poisonous and not fit for human consumption. This noxious milk will be the only option EU consumers will soon have, or at least that is the goal.

None of these deranged climate “solutions” will impact actual atmospheric methane or CO2 levels; in fact, methane from cows or otherwise has no bearing on the climate, and CO2 happens to be the gas of life that is currently critically far too low at 421ppm; ironic how the ‘Green Agenda’ is literally cover to terraform the planet into a dying greyed out wasteland.

This ‘Green Agenda’ is the massive expansion of government climate policies to “save the planet” like the ‘Patriot Act’ was the massive expansion of government surveillance to “protect Americans from terrorists;” in other words, these are quite literally reality inversion “laws” and “mandates” deployed to erode all remaining vestiges of human rights.

Back to Germany, last month approximately 40,000 farmers with around 9,000 tractors formed a 6 mile long convoy through the streets of Berlin:

It is little wonder that the protesting German farmers are being slandered by the Mockingbird Media as “far right.” Because wanting to eat and fighting back against One World Government technocommunist tyranny makes one a far right domestic terrorist; or we may invert the reality inversions and conclude that the German farmers, along with the Dutch farmers, anti-vaxxers, and climate change deniers are in all actuality the pro-humans.

Because eating healthy untainted organic foods is now “far right,” but eating bug gruel and deadly estrogenic fake meat is most virtuously “progressive.”

In America there is quite literally zero coverage of these German protests:

And the store shelves in Germany are consequently becoming empty by design, which will drive inflation even higher, and thus further impoverish the people:

Meanwhile, in Poland all hell is about to break loose. The globalist installed prime minister puppet Donald Tusk has been ordered to kick off WW3 by deploying Polish troops into Ukraine. The Tusk administration has been imprisoning anyone speaking out against his handler’s criminal agenda.

And now the “Free Poles” are also protesting against Pro-EU government reforms:

What is especially fascinating is that the two nations that were the catalyst for WW2 (as engineered by the very same dark forces that are behind today’s globalist agendas) are now experiencing immense pushback from their awakening populations. People are catching on, and are calling out their respective captured illegitimate governments and their highly coordinated ploys for ever more senseless death, destruction and mass starvation.

Slaves of the earth, rise up!

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

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