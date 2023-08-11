2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Markker's avatar
Markker
Aug 11, 2023

It's not just about deaths though, is it? The injuries must be taken into account, plenty immediate ones, now medium term showing but probably hard to prove, although many warned.

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IainW's avatar
IainW
Aug 11, 2023

Crime of such a scale and magnitude that the sheeple will never grasp and understand and not want to understand.

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