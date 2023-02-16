At this stage in the globalist sabotage game there really are no coincidences.

The account that tweeted the following has already been suspended:

Large swaths of productive farmland may have been poisoned with the Ohio environmental disaster.

This substack has written extensively on the hundreds of food processing plants that have been destroyed over just the last 18 months.

The various psyops, false flags and increasing acts of sabotage in play since the “pandemic” are looking more and more like accelerants to the UN’s Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030 endgame.

With these nefarious goals now being met in realtime on the fly:

Since all of these recent toxic train crashes occurred in conservative regions that are more than likely opposed to the One World Government agenda, aid from the likes of FEMA and the Red Cross has essentially been nonexistent.

The White House operating out of the foreign nation of Washington, D.C. is waging through its illegitimate Federal government a full spectrum soft war against We the People, and it seems like the war is getting more kinetic, with the Biden regime barely even bothering to address perhaps the single worst environmental disaster in history.

These are not mere coincidences. These are not mere lapses in judgement. These are not mere accidents. This is not mere governmental incompetence. There have been too many disasters under Pete Buttigieg’s watch, and he still has not been removed as Transportation Secretary.

We are witnessing the Great Culling ahead of the Great Reset.

The want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

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