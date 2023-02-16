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baboon's avatar
baboon
Feb 16, 2023

"This substack has written extensively on the hundreds of food processing plants that have been destroyed over just the last 18 months."

Thanks, you are the first author I have read to tie these "incidents" together. It should be blindingly obvious: I haven't heard of a single arrest or lawsuit in conjunction with these events. Are they even being investigated?

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SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
Feb 16, 2023

https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1626024751922642945

World Government Summit Panel Discusses the 'Shock' Needed for the World Order Transformation

"To me the big question is how are we going to go through this transformation...it cannot be gradual, it has to be driven by a certain shock that will happen"

---------------

The French Revolution was a shock, right?

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