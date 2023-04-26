by Steve Watson

A new study by by German researchers has concluded that face masks can cause carbon dioxide poisoning when worn even for short periods and may have contributed significantly to stillbirths when worn by pregnant women, as well as testicular dysfunction and cognitive decline in children, among other destructive health issues.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the research, published in the journal Heliyon, comprises a review of 43 previously published studies on exposure to CO2, mask-wearing, and pregnancy.

The study notes that even short-term exposure to concentrations of CO2 as low as 0.3% caused brain damage, increased anxiety, and impaired memory in both pregnant rats and young mice in one study.

In another, when male mice were exposed to 2.5 percent CO2 for four hours, testicular cells and sperm were destroyed. The equivalent amount for humans would be 0.5 percent of CO2 over the same time period.

Yet another experiment discovered that stillbirth and birth defects occurred in pregnant rats that were exposed to just 3 percent CO2, which would be equal to 0.8 percent for humans.

The study also points to research that found just five minutes of mask wearing resulted in CO2 levels increasing to between 1.4 percent and 3.2 percent.

While they note that the review provides ‘circumstantial evidence’ only, the researchers allude to a surge in stillbirths during the pandemic, saying that masks could have contributed.

Swedish researchers previously found that the stillbirth rate increased from seven per 1000 births to 21 per 1000 births after the pandemic, while a leading UK hospital saw a four-fold increase in its stillbirth rate.

“Circumstantial evidence exists that popular mask use may be related to current observations of a significant rise of 28 percent to 33 percent in stillbirths worldwide,” the German researchers asserted.

They also note that research indicates “reduced verbal, motor, and overall cognitive performance of two full standard deviations in scores in children born during the pandemic.”

Dr Kevin Bass, cell and molecular biology PhD, has a detailed thread on the study, which can be linked through to below:

The findings dovetail with a report published by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) that concluded “no evidence could be presented” to prove medical-grade face masks protected vulnerable people from COVID at all.

Scores of studies have come to the same conclusion, yet people are still wearing masks despite all of this, some schools are still forcing children to wear masks, and some airlines and travel companies are still enforcing mask wearing.

It’s been common knowledge since the very start of the pandemic that masks do practically nothing. Those who resisted, even doctors, were punished and banned from publicly voicing their concerns.

This goes hand in hand with the massively harmful lockdowns.

When will enough be enough?

In other words, MK Ultra masking induces hypoxia, toxicity, greater slave compliance, and most importantly higher DEATHVAX™ uptake.

Dr. Mengele 2.0 aka Dr. Fauci knew all of this long ago; to wit:

Do NOT comply.

