A little crucial context on Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico and exactly why the Intelligence Industrial Complex made an assassination attempt on him:

investigate the PSYOP-19 slow kill bioweapon “vaccines”

investigate politicians that pushed said “vaccines”

exit the WHO pandemic treaty

oppose military intervention in the Ukraine war

oppose the UN’s 2030 Agenda and their migration replacement schemes

Of course, the Intelligence Industrial Complex coconspirators and assets over at the EU do not want this factual truthiness circulating precisely because Robert Fico laid out the global bio-democide eugenics plan, and demanded accountability from the very same BigGov criminals that are desperately trying to censor this developing story.

According to a report this morning in BNN Bloomberg:

The European Commission said it’s “actively monitoring” the spread of fake news about Wednesday’s shooting Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and warned it can slap Big Tech platforms with fines for failing to tackle disinformation. The regulator “is equipped with wide-ranging investigatory and supervisory powers, including the power to impose sanctions and remedies,” it said in an emailed statement. Violations could be punished under the European Union’s tough new Digital Services Act, which forces online platforms to put into place measures to tackle illegal content and disinformation, uphold user rights, and protect user’s health and wellbeing.

In other words, the European Commission has already decided the orthodox narrative of this crime—even before a full and transparent investigation has been performed—and will censor any theory or narrative of the crime that diverges from the orthodoxy.

The Digital Services Act will eventually be ported straight into the AI-driven X Everything App social credit score system, but have no fear because all of these dystopian hyper-centralized Big Brother global governance scams will ultimately fail.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

