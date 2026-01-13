2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World
5h

Typos (mostly) edited.

Apologies.

Reply
Share
Mark S.'s avatar
Mark S.
7h

Congress renewed the Federal Reserve Charter last time. End the Fed? It solves lots of problems but Congress hasn't done it.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture