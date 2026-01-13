This past Sunday Trump escalated his war with US central bank chairman Jerome Powell over his refusal to lower interest rates by serving a grand jury subpoena from the Justice Department threatening a criminal indictment.

The charges stem from Powell’s misleading statements and falsified budgets over the central bank’s renovation of its Washington headquarters, which this Substack had previously exposed in great detail…

…because on the one hand this privately owned central planning politburo illegally and unconstitutionally conjures profligate sums of fiat out of thin air, and yet on the other hand uses monies stolen from “income” taxes to pay for scandalously bloated building renovations.

Some additional color on just how criminal this central bank really is, and how it is slowly yet unrelentingly destroying America from within since 1913…

…which brings us to Powell’s statement in immediate response to the criminal probe in which he doubled down on his lies, played the proverbial victim, and essentially further incriminated himself; to wit:

Powell is busily digging his own grave:

Three peculiarities about Jerome Powell’s statement.



1. Powell is the one who decided to disclose the existence of the grand jury subpoena, not the government. The government is generally prohibited from discussing grand jury proceedings.



2. Contrary to Powell’s statement, service of a subpoena on the Fed is not a threat to indict him. Subpoenas are investigative tools. It’s possible that the government separately advised Powell that he was a “target” of the investigation, but he didn’t say that.



3. Nowhere in the statement does Powell say his testimony to Congress about the Fed construction project was truthful and accurate. Source

And there is irrefutable proof that Powell has perjured himself, stealing billions of dollars for a needless renovation of a building that should have never housed a central planning “bank” that is privately owned by banksters with zero actual reserves, and is anything but Federal:

So while the tax slaves toil away, the Fed steals even more of this money not only via inflation, manipulation of interest rates, but also through lavish renovations.

US attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro added some additional context:

The United States Attorney’s Office contacted the Federal Reserve on multiple occasions to discuss cost overruns and the chairman’s congressional testimony, but were ignored, necessitating the use of legal process—which is not a threat.



The word “indictment” has come out of Mr. Powell’s mouth, no one else’s. None of this would have happened if they had just responded to our outreach.



This office makes decisions based on the merits, nothing more and nothing less. We agree with the chairman of the Federal Reserve that no one is above the law, and that is why we expect his full cooperation. Source

Now let us further expose this most pernicious greater scandal that is central banking (or why President Andrew Jackson was vehemently against any and all central banking, with an especially ironic twist in that President Trump prominently displayed a portrait of the 7th American President in the Oval Office):

Milton Friedman on the Federal Reserve:



“I’ve long been in favor of abolishing it. There’s no institution in the US that has such a high public standing and such a poor record of performance... It has done far more harm than good.” Source

Additional context:

Fed “independence” is a myth, a story.



It is the moral cover which justifies its grotesque state-sanctioned near-monopoly power over the most important market in the world: money.



The Fed is never “independent” of the banking establishment. It is of, by, and for the banks. The Fed is the banking establishment’s greatest accomplishment.



And because modern banking is an appendage of the state, so too is the Fed its most potent tentacle.



Nobody should really care about how much the Fed spent on its building renovations. What a distraction!



The Fed’s crime is not an embellished construction project, but the systematic coercive distortion of money rates across the global economy for the past century. Source

So just how corrupt and politicized is this central bank and its captured chairman?

BREAKING, INSIDE THE FEDERAL RESERVE: Hidden Camera captures Principal Economist @federalreserve talking about Jerome Powell’s legacy as “somebody who held the line against like, Trump.” The influential agency responsible for maintaining a stable monetary system appears to not just be establishing interest rates, but to be setting policies for desired social outcomes.



“Under Powell, the Fed has changed to think about equity issues, like racial issues, think about wealth inequality as part of the mandate, as part of the things we are following. Think about climate change.” Aurel Hizmo, Principal Economist at the Federal Reserve, who prior to working at the Fed was an Assistant Professor @NYUStern and received his PhD in Economics from @DukeU, helps write speeches for Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell for the Federal Open Market Committee.



Hizmo says “Trump is just a crazy person” and conservatives are “dumb” as he describes to OMG’s American Swiper Citizen Journalist a politicized Federal Reserve Board where Powell has promoted ESG issues like climate change and “wants to be remembered in history” “as a savior.” But shhh…don’t tell anyone because Hizmo says: “I’m just really worried that I’m saying stuff that’s classified…It’s all classified.” @RonPaul @RandPaul Source

Even more evidence of just what a scam this criminal central bank really is:

This statement is hilariously ridiculous, definitely a keeper. Jerome Powell did not “stand firm” when in March 2020, someone (who?) came to him and said he had to reverse his balance-sheet scramble in order to make room for global effort to quash a leaked lab-created pathogen. I would love to have been a fly on that wall, just listening in.



Jerome caved.



Now he is whining like a man-child that his supposed independence is being compromised by a threatened criminal indictment over a profligate building project.



Historians will have a hard time making sense of this hilarity, including the faux-serious pose in this histrionic statement of pretend integrity.



There is no place in a democracy for a secretive and all-controlling central bank. These conspirators are toast, if not now or tomorrow, then eventually. A peoples’ government needs a peoples’ money that people can own and control, and a banking system that is based on market competition, not a cartel of big shots.



Sorry, Jerome, you showed your cards five years ago, revealing exactly who and what you serve, and that is not the American people. These are the end times for the Federal Reserve.



https://federalreserve.gov/newsevents/speech/powell20260111a.htm Source

Yours truly replied:

What needs to happen at once:

And yet President Trump may screw the pooch even harder if he listens to his Neocon RINO bankster advisors:

Instead of interviewing new Fed chairman candidates, the Fed should be ended with extreme prejudice, along with the various other unconstitutional entities and agencies:

Of course, the usual useful idiot politrix puppets have now been activated to run cover for this fraudster Fed chairman:

Without fraud there would be no Fed, or even 95% of this illegitimate government itself:

Yours truly could not resist:

In conclusion:

Some actually believe Trump will in fact finally do the right thing and END THE FED:

Do NOT comp[y.

