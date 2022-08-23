Today’s Musk and Twitter news cycle:
NEW: Musk lawyer Alex Spiro said they want to talk to Twitter whistleblower. “We have already issued a subpoena for Mr. Zatko, and we found his exit and that of other key employees curious in light of what we have been finding.”
WaPo = CIA
Amazon = CIA
Musk = CIA
Twitter = CIA
CIA gives Musk an out, while rejiggering the optics of its social media platform.
In other words, the attempt by the CIA to somehow lend an air of credibility to a thoroughly exposed Deep State run free speech subverting social media platform is well underway. Their corporate welfare king phony is the perfect puppet to promote this silly “deal”/no “deal” to “buy” Twitter.
Do NOT comply.
“I think it has become necessary to take another look at the purpose and operations of our Central Intelligence Agency.” - 12/22/63 President Harry Truman (He created this monster)
This quote was exactly one month after President Kennedy was mowed down in Dallas.
Twitter is looking more and more like a gov run operation to drive division and chaos. The current resident in chief ran on a platform of “unity”. Meanwhile all we hear about is how further divided the country (world?) is. Common sense would say that Twitter should be fostering unity by not corralling everyone into echo chambers, yet that is exactly what they do.