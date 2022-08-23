2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Aug 23, 2022

“I think it has become necessary to take another look at the purpose and operations of our Central Intelligence Agency.” - 12/22/63 President Harry Truman (He created this monster)

This quote was exactly one month after President Kennedy was mowed down in Dallas.

Aug 23, 2022

Twitter is looking more and more like a gov run operation to drive division and chaos. The current resident in chief ran on a platform of “unity”. Meanwhile all we hear about is how further divided the country (world?) is. Common sense would say that Twitter should be fostering unity by not corralling everyone into echo chambers, yet that is exactly what they do.

