Today’s Musk and Twitter news cycle:

WaPo = CIA

Amazon = CIA

Musk = CIA

Twitter = CIA

CIA gives Musk an out, while rejiggering the optics of its social media platform.

In other words, the attempt by the CIA to somehow lend an air of credibility to a thoroughly exposed Deep State run free speech subverting social media platform is well underway. Their corporate welfare king phony is the perfect puppet to promote this silly “deal”/no “deal” to “buy” Twitter.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X