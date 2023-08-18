Dr. Kory is an American hero. Unlike too many of his captured and indoctrinated peers, Dr. Kory honors his Hippocratic Oath and circumnavigates the Medical Industrial Complex and democidal Federal government by having relocated his medical practice to an Indian Reservation where he now treats patients with Ivermectin, and other protocols as he sees fit.

This Substack has been reporting on this Nobel prize winning miracle drug, and its wide-ranging curative properties; to wit:

Now that slow kill bioweapon injection hesitancy is entrenched, with the bivalent booster uptake at around 17%, and unprecedented levels of mass skepticism about all things “vaccine,” BigPharma’s last cash cow is cancer.

It is not so much ironic, but, rather, “coincidentally” convenient that the Modified mRNA DEATHVAX™ and it endogenously produced cytotoxic Spike Proteins (SP 2) induce turbo cancer; in other words, this BigPharma “treatment” and “prevention” scam is the binary opposite of the off-patent (read: inexpensive) wonder drug.

The entire medical mafia is engaged in reality inversion at the expense of your health and life.

Thus, it is now painfully obvious that the DEATHVAX™ was always intended to function as a deadly twofer of death and disease, while Ivermectin maintains health, while curing parasitic and viral diseases, as well as cancer.

No wonder Dr. Kory moved his practice under the jurisdiction of The First Nation Medical Board (FNMB). To become a patient one simply becomes a tribal member for $35 per year for individual, $50 for family, and free for children. A most affordable means to receive quality healthcare by informed physicians that are not trying to murder you.

This parallel health system operates outside the criminal Federal government tyranny, and ensures true medical freedom.

Dr. Kory treats post “vaccination” injury syndrome and long haul COVID syndrome alike with Ivermectin and other compounds; his treatment protocol success rate is near perfect.

MUST SEE interview:

Do NOT comply.

