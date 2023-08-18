2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve C's avatar
Steve C
Aug 18, 2023

There you go again, 2SG.... God’s Work. (Lordy, I’m sounding like a broken record)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
The BarefootHealer's avatar
The BarefootHealer
Aug 19, 2023

In late 2019 the technocrats (including Elon Musk) working with the various groups like WHO etc, decided to go after traditional medicines.

Go to https://www.who.int/news/item/10-08-2023-who-convenes-first-high-level-global-summit-on-traditional-medicine-to-explore-evidence-base--opportunities-to-accelerate-health-for-all

They specifically want to control access, using climate change and sustainability framework, to collar access to traditional plants, practitioners modalities, and regulatory self capture these alternative medical systems.

In the exact same way that they did the allopathic medical system and schooling, as the did agricultural industries, as they did environmental industries and as they did during covid. Same playbook, because the people are systematically primed.

They are meeting this year to plan out the 2024-34 plan, which includes the "One Health" platform and digital id.

If they control the traditional medicines, and practitioners, then if you are not in the system, you will not have access to medicine. Full stop. Please share this, it is even more important than the IHR changes and the "pandemic treaty" power grab that WHO has done.🙏🙏🙏

Which is why they are "reversing" their stances on various pharmaceuticals, it's part of a longer playbook.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World and others
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture