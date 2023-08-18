Dr. Pierre Kory Reveals Ivermectin Protocols For Covid "Vaccine" INJURIES & Spike Protein Toxicity
The same protocol that also happens to treat Turbo Cancer.
Dr. Kory is an American hero. Unlike too many of his captured and indoctrinated peers, Dr. Kory honors his Hippocratic Oath and circumnavigates the Medical Industrial Complex and democidal Federal government by having relocated his medical practice to an Indian Reservation where he now treats patients with Ivermectin, and other protocols as he sees fit.
This Substack has been reporting on this Nobel prize winning miracle drug, and its wide-ranging curative properties; to wit:
Now that slow kill bioweapon injection hesitancy is entrenched, with the bivalent booster uptake at around 17%, and unprecedented levels of mass skepticism about all things “vaccine,” BigPharma’s last cash cow is cancer.
It is not so much ironic, but, rather, “coincidentally” convenient that the Modified mRNA DEATHVAX™ and it endogenously produced cytotoxic Spike Proteins (SP 2) induce turbo cancer; in other words, this BigPharma “treatment” and “prevention” scam is the binary opposite of the off-patent (read: inexpensive) wonder drug.
The entire medical mafia is engaged in reality inversion at the expense of your health and life.
Thus, it is now painfully obvious that the DEATHVAX™ was always intended to function as a deadly twofer of death and disease, while Ivermectin maintains health, while curing parasitic and viral diseases, as well as cancer.
No wonder Dr. Kory moved his practice under the jurisdiction of The First Nation Medical Board (FNMB). To become a patient one simply becomes a tribal member for $35 per year for individual, $50 for family, and free for children. A most affordable means to receive quality healthcare by informed physicians that are not trying to murder you.
This parallel health system operates outside the criminal Federal government tyranny, and ensures true medical freedom.
Dr. Kory treats post “vaccination” injury syndrome and long haul COVID syndrome alike with Ivermectin and other compounds; his treatment protocol success rate is near perfect.
MUST SEE interview:
Do NOT comply.
There you go again, 2SG.... God’s Work. (Lordy, I’m sounding like a broken record)
In late 2019 the technocrats (including Elon Musk) working with the various groups like WHO etc, decided to go after traditional medicines.
Go to https://www.who.int/news/item/10-08-2023-who-convenes-first-high-level-global-summit-on-traditional-medicine-to-explore-evidence-base--opportunities-to-accelerate-health-for-all
They specifically want to control access, using climate change and sustainability framework, to collar access to traditional plants, practitioners modalities, and regulatory self capture these alternative medical systems.
In the exact same way that they did the allopathic medical system and schooling, as the did agricultural industries, as they did environmental industries and as they did during covid. Same playbook, because the people are systematically primed.
They are meeting this year to plan out the 2024-34 plan, which includes the "One Health" platform and digital id.
If they control the traditional medicines, and practitioners, then if you are not in the system, you will not have access to medicine. Full stop. Please share this, it is even more important than the IHR changes and the "pandemic treaty" power grab that WHO has done.🙏🙏🙏
Which is why they are "reversing" their stances on various pharmaceuticals, it's part of a longer playbook.