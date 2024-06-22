by Rhoda Wilson

The book ‘Emerging Viruses: AIDS and Ebola: Nature, Accident, or Intentional?’ presents a thorough exploration of the origins of HIV and Ebola viruses. It clearly explains and documents how, when, where and why the viruses that now threaten humanity’s extinction were made and got loose, Dr. Leonard G. Horowitz said in 2016.

We’re not just talking about AIDS and Ebola. Today, civilization is challenged similarly by ZIKA, the West Nile Virus, H1N1-H5N1 flu virus recombinants, and more.

To grasp the “bigger picture,” researchers and educated consumers need to understand the basis for all these new “emerging viruses.” This is best done by reading the actual government contracts. These records even show how much the viral engineers and vaccine makers were paid for what amounts to “genocide,” according to Dr. Horowitz and many other whistleblowers.

The above paragraphs are taken from an email sent out by Medical Veritas in 2016. Twenty years after Dr. Horowitz discovered the text of the US Special Virus Cancer Program, Medical Veritas, for which Dr. Horowitz is editor-in-chief, circulated and published this email that described how the text was discovered and its implications.

“Initially concealed for ‘national security’ reasons by federal officials, this Special Virus Cancer Program text is must reading for any serious cancer researcher,” Medical Veritas wrote.

Background for Context

Dr. Leonard G. Horowitz is a renowned authority in the fields of public health, behavioural science, emerging diseases, and natural healing. He is a Harvard University-trained expert in health education and media persuasion, with additional expertise in genetics, electrogenetics, virology, and vaccine research and development.

Dr. Horowitz announced in 1997 that while searching for the final piece of evidence to conclude his research on the origin of the AIDS virus, he had discovered the Special Viral Cancer Program (“SVCP”) text in the Chapel Hill Davis Library the year before.

The New York Times published an article on 19 November 1972 about an agreement between Soviet Union and United States cancer specialists to expand joint efforts in the fight against cancer. The article mentioned when the US cancer programme began: “In the United States, a Special Virus Cancer Program has been officially funded by Congress since 1964 at the rate of $50 million a year. It encompasses 131 research institutions.”

In around 2002, there must have been an accusation made that the SVCP created the AIDS virus because on 17 June of that year, the US General Accounting Office (“GAO”) sent a report to James A. Traficant, Jr. member of the House of Representatives and concluded: “There is no evidence that SVCP created the AIDS virus.” In its correspondence with Rep. Traficant GAO also noted:

In 1972, SVCP developed a flowchart depicting research programme to investigate viral oncology (the study of how viruses cause cancer). Outcome of SVCP did not lead to discovery of viruses in human cancer cells, but did result in several advances in molecular biology. Origin of the AIDS Virus (17-JUN-02, GAO-02-809R)

While we do not know what flowchart GAO was referring to as the attachments are not included with the correspondence above, the 1972 date led us to an invite to the Seventh Joint Working Conference of the SVCP held on 1 November 1972 archived online by the Wellcome Collection. The invite, from SVCP chairman Dr. J.B. Maloney, was printed on the letterhead for the US Department of Health, Education and Welfare, now called the Department of Health and Human Services (“HHS”).

We haven’t read the 21-page invite but skimming through it, we noticed a few interesting remarks:

It may be that tumour-associated molecules we seek are not due to mutations, but rather are the result of virus infection. The genes for the proteins in question may be the product of viral genes … Could human cancer be due to virus infection, could the tumour-associated molecules or antigens be the product of these viruses, can human cancer be prevented by vaccination? These were exciting ideas. [page 5 & 6] It is obvious a large programme could be built around them. Large programmes can only be built around concepts that can be put in one or two words: SPACE, NUCLEAR, ENERGY, POLLUTION, CANCER VIRUSES. The result was the largest planned, integrated, generously funded biological programme in the entire history of the planet. It was the testing ground of many new administrative concepts. It marked the entrance of planners and planning from the Department of Defence into the biomedical arena. Use was made of contract research on a large scale, of the expertise in management and programmatic research of industry. Research laboratories in this country and abroad were mobilised. The triggering event was the discovery of virus-like particles in human leukemic plasma – VLPs as they came to be called. [page 5 & 6] The search for oncogenic virus did, however, take an exciting turn: human upper respiratory viruses – adenoviruses – were found to cause cancer in newborn hamsters. The same was true of the monkey virus, SV40, which had been a contaminant of some lots of early Salk vaccine, had not been completely inactivated, and had been injected live into thousands of humans including quite a few infants. [page 7, emphasis added] [Note: The AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine, also known as Vaxzevria, is a viral vector vaccine that uses a weakened chimpanzee adenovirus to deliver genetic material to the body. Pfizer’s covid vaccine contains an SV40 promoter.] Interest now turned to RNA viruses and to the reverse transcriptase involved in their reproduction … The virus genes had somehow become incorporated into the normal genes of the animal and spread throughout the whole species … Here, then, is a gene brought into animals eons ago allowing the appearance of a new antigen not previously found in the species. Not only that: even though the gene caused a disease – cancer – it spread and became universal … There are some aspects of this concept that are too good to miss. If genes can be transplanted willy-nilly around the animal and plant kingdoms, then this could be a mechanism for promoting evolution par excellence. Many viruses cross species barriers. Some viruses will infect both plants and animals. If we knew the full map of the cross-species infections. I believe that we could find a gene that could be transported from almost any organism to almost any other. One could conceive a vast viral postal system routing genes around “on approval.” An amoeba may develop a better phosphatase than I have, and the gene involved may reach me piggyback on London Flu. Quite exciting. [page 8, emphasis added] Meanwhile researchers from around the world have been sequencing proteins from many different species and have come to the very opposite conclusion. Evolution occurs very slowly, one amino acid at a time. [page 8] Invite to Seventh Joint Working Conference of the Special Virus Cancer Program from the Department of Health, Education and Welfare, 21 August 1972

What do you think the author might have been getting at? Was the SVCP only about discovering what caused cancer?

Due to the outside chance that documents such as these may not be available for public view at some point in the future, for whatever reason, we have attached a copy of the invite to the Seventh Joint Working Conference of the Special Virus Cancer Program below.

Overview of the Special Virus Cancer Program

The following is a summary generated by an artificial intelligence (“AI”) program in response to the query “Special Virus Cancer Program August 1972.”

The Special Virus Cancer Program, also known as the SVCP, was a research program initiated in August 1972 to investigate the role of viruses in the development of cancer. The program was a collaborative effort between the United States and Japan, and its primary goal was to identify and isolate viruses that could cause cancer in humans.

The program was led by Dr. Frank Rapp and involved a multidisciplinary team of researchers from various institutions. The team used a combination of laboratory experiments and clinical studies to investigate the relationship between viruses and cancer.

During the course of the program, the researchers identified several viruses that were associated with cancer, including the human T-cell leukaemia virus (“HTLV”) and the human papillomavirus (“HPV”). These findings led to the development of new treatments and prevention strategies for cancer, including the use of antiviral therapies and vaccines.

The SVCP also led to the establishment of the United States and Japan Cooperative Cancer Research Program, which continued to support research on the relationship between viruses and cancer. The program’s findings have had a significant impact on our understanding of cancer and have led to the development of new treatments and prevention strategies.

In terms of code, there is no specific code related to the SVCP, as it was a research program and not a software development project. However, the program’s findings have led to the development of new software tools and databases for the analysis of genomic and proteomic data.

[The paragraph immediately above appears out of place however the AI program may have inserted it due to the differences in English and American spelling. In British English, “program” is used to describe computer software and “programme” is used to describe a plan, system or TV show. In American English, “program” is used to describe both. As the ‘Special Virus Cancer Program’ was an American initiative, we used the American spelling in our search query.)

[Please note: We have not edited the original in any way so American spelling is used in the text below.]

Initially concealed for “national security” reasons by federal officials, this Special Virus Cancer Program text is must reading for any serious cancer researcher.

Special Virus Cancer Program Concealed Contracts Evidencing Man-Made AIDS Pandemic Released in 20-Year Anniversary of Amazing Discovery

Honolulu, HI — Twenty years ago Dr. Leonard G. Horowitz presented a shocking new theory on the man-made origin of HIV/AIDS at the XI International Conference on AIDS in Vancouver where he challenged the virus’s purported “discoverer,” Dr. Robert Gallo. That session was video taped, republished widely on the Internet, viewed by millions, and eventually cost Gallo his Nobel Prize in Medicine. it also got Horowitz blacklisted from the medical lecture circuit.

[We have uploaded a copy of the video referred to above from Revolution Television (see below). The description below the video on Revolution Television’s website reads: “Where did AIDS come from? Some say it doesn’t matter, as long as we find a cure. But what if the man and money that created it, are still spreading it along with lies and half-truths? Watch this clip from In Lies We Trust: The CIA, Hollywood & Bioterrorism, to learn where AIDS really originated.”]

To celebrate this anniversary, and the lives of more than 20 million people worldwide who have since died of AIDS, Horowitz is republishing the National Cancer Institute’s censored Special Virus Cancer Program text originally published in 1972, for the eyes of only top officials.

Background

In a 1996 press release, Horowitz, a Harvard-trained public health expert and medical educator, revealed that the AIDS virus (HIV-1) “did not likely originate naturally from African green monkeys,” as Dr. Gallo had promoted, nor from “Patient Zero” – a gay flight attendant named Gaetan Dugas. Instead, Horowitz’s three-year study concluded that the virus, and the associated pandemic, more likely evolved from early cancer virus vaccine experiments in which top military–pharmaceutical scientists infected monkeys and chimpanzees with viral genes from other animals to produce an array of “novel” illnesses. The primary focus of massive money and drug company investments was on the never-before-seen leukemia-lymphoma-sarcoma immune-suppression cancer complex now called AIDS.

“Such methods of recombining “novel” cancer triggers used by National Cancer Institute (NCI) researchers during the ‘Special Virus Cancer Program’ in the late 1960s, aimed to develop cancer “models” for human vaccine trials. The largely-funded mostly-secret program “generated grave outbreak risks” Horowitz concluded in this “first in-depth scientific exploration into the origin of the epidemic.”

Earlier this year, a massive amount of publicity attended the Science journal (04 Mar 2016: Vol. 351, Issue 6277, pp. 1013) that, finally, debunked the “Patient Zero” theory. A “new genetic study of HIV isolated from blood samples taken in the late 1970s clarifies where and when the epidemic began in the United States – and it does not involve a man infamously labeled as ‘Patient Zero’,” the journal published.

The Patient Zero Hoax

The Science reporters “obtained eight blood samples taken from gay and bisexual men in 1978 and 1979 for hepatitis B studies. They isolated HIV from the blood and resurrected nearly complete viral genomes. They did the same with a 1983 blood sample from” Patient Zero. They used “a technique known as the molecular clock that allows researchers to create a family tree of different genetic isolates and place them in time.” “Dugas’s isolate fell in about the middle of the tree they created of early U.S. isolates, and clearly showed that he was not Patient Zero – the first person to introduce the virus – in the United States.

“This is simply confirmation, not news,” Dr. Horowitz said, referencing the genetic studies of Gerald Myers that proved the same thing in the late 1990s.

“The ‘Patient Zero’ theory was a hoax and diversion, as is the publicity campaign surrounding it that diverts from the massive evidence and common sense that says my Special Virus Cancer Program thesis is the only legitimate scientifically-valid explanation for the emergence of HIV-AIDS – the unprecedented leukemia-lymphoma-sarcoma cancer complex ‘model’ – on three far removed continents simultaneously during the mid 1970s.

The Haiti Diversion

The new Science publication references Haiti as a likely initial AIDS virus outbreak zone, but that is also understood only in the context of the Special Virus Cancer Program, Dr. Horowitz explained. “We are now publishing the actual contracts, and these scientific contracts and previously concealed publications proves Haiti was a central experimental cancer virus research zone for more than esophageal and prostate cancers.”

To prove why Haitians should not be blamed for AIDS, Horowitz published the International Association for Research in Cancer (IARC) chart below. This he reprinted in his monumental text, Emerging Viruses: AIDS & Ebola–Nature, Accident or Intentional? It proves the Special Virus Cancer Program extended to Haiti. The same cancer contractors active in New York City supplying cancer viruses and experimental animals were active in Haiti. French speaking nurses in Haiti were solicited to be part of the earliest hepatitis B vaccine trials according to reputable sources.

“Accordingly, evidence that these emerging viruses evolved naturally, and then jumped species in the wild from monkey to man, or from monkeys to monkey hunters in the jungle, is minimal and all circumstantial,” Dr. Horowitz reported. “There is much more compelling evidence to support the conclusion that the Special Virus Cancer Program originated HIV/AIDS. It is far more likely the AIDS virus emerged from these NCI-funded laboratories.”

The Special Virus Cancer Program Book Recovered by “Miracle”

Horowitz’s thesis is backed by the shocking lab experiments detailed in the 425-page Special Virus Cancer Program 1972 publication. The government’s secreted text explains how and why these kinds of “special viruses” were manufactured and distributed.

“It was all done under a hush-hush program,” Dr. Horowitz explained. “The scientific publications prove the simultaneous hepatitis B experiments were conducted in New York City, Central Africa, and apparently Haiti too, during the early 1970s. And these facts best explain the occurrence of what Dr. Myers called the ‘Big Bang.’ This chief of the special AIDS project for the U.S. Government’s Los Alamos Laboratory corroborated my thesis that the sudden and simultaneous emergence of several strains of HIV around the world by the mid 1970s resulted from the secreted Special Virus Cancer Program lab experiments.

“It was really a miracle how I discovered the Special Virus Cancer Program texts from 1971 and 1972,” Dr. Horowitz continued. “I thought I was done my 3-year investigation. I needed one last primary citation that was in a Congressional Record in the basement of the Chapel Hill Davis Library. There I needed access to the “Government Documents” part of the basement under librarian supervision. I was following the librarian when I suddenly, literally, heard a loud voice inside my head that told me to ‘Stop. Turn right.’

“It was like I entered the Twilight Zone. And I needed to cajole the librarian who didn’t want me to ‘turn right’ and walk into a restricted area. It was really bizarre. The voice told me, ‘Don’t mind him. Just walk.’

“So I followed the voice and really got the librarian angry and frustrated. ‘All right. I’ll get your Congressional Record,’ the fellow finally said, as I continued to walk slowly away following the voice.

“I believe in angels, and I assume it was one I was hearing. I obeyed the direction, and followed it down a set of aisles, past thousands of books and classified records. Then it said, ‘Slow. Stop. Look down, knee high.’

Suddenly, from among thousands of volumes, the words Special Virus Cancer Program flew up into my face. I had seen those words in the funding acknowledgement sections of Gallo’s early publications with Litton Bionetics. But when I searched for those Special Virus Cancer Program records, they could not be found. They had been ‘disappeared’ from all the library catalogs.

“In that miraculous moment I reached down, picked up the book, and happened to open it to the first page of Litton Bionetics’ report to the National Cancer Institute.

“‘I think I found what I am looking for.’ I yelled across the expansive floor to the angry librarian. I then took the texts to the photocopying machine and spent the rest of the afternoon and evening photocopying the books.

“Later, in 1997, after I came out with the secreted contracts, and the library reference numbers, there were so many people requesting the volumes that officials could no longer hide the records. That’s when the volumes showed up for the first time in the library catalogs and online data bases.”

Dr. Horowitz reviewed more than 2,500 scientific reports and government documents, some obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, to assess dozens of viral vaccine studies. The chief suspects engaged a network of military and pharmaceutical industry scientists working for the Merck Drug Co., Litton Bionetics, and the Southwest Foundation, as shown in the Special Virus Cancer Program text now available for the first time for sale here. Dr. Horowitz’s complete 3-year investigation is documented in his 592-page Emerging Viruses book sold elsewhere.

[Below the video on Revolution Television are the following further resources: Dengue Fever Exposed, Zika Virus Mystery Solved and Hawaii Senator caught in bribery scandal with Pfizer and Monsanto | THE TRUTH LIBRARY]

“Emerging Viruses: AIDS & Ebola” Dr. Horowitz said, “clearly explains and documents how, when, where, and why the viruses that now threaten humanity’s extinction were made and got loose.”

And we’re not just talking about AIDS and Ebola. Today, civilization is challenged similarly by ZIKA, the West Nile Virus, H1N1-H5N1 flu virus recombinants, and more. To grasp the “bigger picture,” researchers and educated consumers need to understand the basis for all these new “emerging viruses.” This is best done by reading the actual government contracts. These records even show how much the viral engineers and vaccine makers were paid for what amounts to “genocide,” according to Horowitz and many other whistleblowers.

Support From Officials Internationally

To further support his disturbing thesis, Dr. Horowitz’s text presents shocking testimonies by top monkey virus experts and vaccine analysts including the world’s leading vaccine developer, Dr. Maurice Hilleman of the NIH and Merck, Sharp and Dohme. Hilleman acknowledged his role in importing contaminated monkeys from Litton Bionetic’s “gang housing” facility in Central Africa. These animals were imported for research and vaccine production.

“I brought [the] African greens in,” Hilleman explained. “I didn’t know we were importing AIDS virus at the time.”

Dr. Horowitz included Hilleman’s interview, and the Robert Gallo snafu, in UN-VAXXED: A Docu-commentary for Robert De Niro, for which Horowitz won several major film awards, including “Best Film-2016” at the World International Film Festival competitions in Geneva and London.

Outraged AIDS activists, scientists, and public interest groups worldwide are now calling for independent investigations into Horowitz’s published facts.

Several American authorities have also urged analyses of suspected vaccines believed to be still held by the FDA. These critics include Dr. W. John Martin, former director of the Viral Oncology Branch of the FDA’s Bureau of Biologics, the government’s principal agency in charge of testing human vaccines. Martin, who wrote the foreword to Horowitz’s book, stated “the issue of possible simian … virus contamination of live polio virus vaccines has been suppressed since 1972 … This basic flaw in the regulatory process must be addressed.”

[Medical Veritas included a hyperlink to follow to purchase a hard copy of the Special Virus Cancer Program. However, the link is no longer available. Saved on the Internet Archive is a text with the same cover as shown by Medical Veritas. You can find the text saved on Internet Archive HERE.

The condition known as VAIDS may very well be the "vaccine" induced SV40 promotor expressing itself as a "viral" infection…

…that in turn cause adverse reactions like turbo cancers, prion-based diseases, myocarditis, and so on and so forth…

AIDS, VAIDS, Ebola, ZIKA, West Nile Virus, H1N1-H5N1 flu virus, avian flu DISEASE-X, etc. & etc. may all very likely be treated and cured by the following:

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week ) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

Removing sugars and carbohydrates from one’s diet is crucial during this protocol.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

