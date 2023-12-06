2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Patti's avatar
Patti
Dec 6, 2023

Well we knew it was bad but this puts it all in a new and scarier light! Very damning information to be sure. But when will people realize this is really happening? Getting very weary of the wait!

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BG
Dec 6, 2023

Where are the US stats? I hope someone can get them. Im sure they are similar. In NYS tey are still advertising/ pushing the shots- even on kids. Sad.

Thank you!!!

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