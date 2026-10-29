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Jude Piser's avatar
Jude Piser
2d

Can you say weather modification? I'm sure they're spraying up with this fungi.....

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Janie
2d

Oh crap…we’re gonna die 😳😳😎I’m sure there’s a vaxx coming soon to reduce the mortality rate to 40%…but only when everyone is vaccinated can there be hope!

Try the fenbenzadole first, or use the mms…works wonders for molds and fungi, but don’t be played…

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