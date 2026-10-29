A rare and highly virulent neurotropic fungus, Cladophialophora bantiana, that causes deadly brain infections with a 60-70% fatality rate is on the rise in America. This disease primarily affects the central nervous system and can form abscesses in the brain.

A study published by the Centers for Disease Crimes (CDC) in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report titled, Notes from the Field: Molecular Detections of Cladophialophora bantiana at a Clinical Reference Laboratory — United States, 2009–2026, recorded a fourfold increase in detections from 2023 to 2025. The reason for the rise remains unclear, with —shocker — “global warming” suggested as a possible factor, because the genetically modified tax slaves must be extorted ever more for changes in weather and other “emergencies.”

Unsurprisingly, the CDC was using the very same fraudulent PCR tests (more than likely set to over 30 amplitudes) just like they did during their PSYOP-19 scamdemic to cook up their latest disease du jour fearmongering; to wit:

The CDC’s inane conclusion as usual involves more reporting spying on the poisoned chattel:

C. bantiana is a highly virulent mold that predominantly causes brain abscesses in both immunocompetent and immunocompromised persons. The frequency of C. bantiana cases detected by broad-range fungal PCR at UW per 1,000 total submitted CNS specimens increased approximately fourfold in 2 years (2023–2025). Whereas most cases were detected in CNS specimens, detection of 12% of cases in pulmonary samples supports the presumed respiratory route of infection. Because of the nature of reference laboratory testing, limited demographic, occupational, and clinical data were available, and the causes of this recent increase in cases are unclear, highlighting the need for more systematic reporting mechanisms for this mold and for clinical laboratories to publish numbers of detected cases. This approach could help in collecting epidemiologic data to identify risk factors and transmission patterns more effectively. Clinicians should be aware of this increase in incidence and consider C. bantiana in patients who have signs and symptoms of a brain abscess. Testing can be ordered through clinical reference laboratories that offer molecular testing for fungi in tissue or CSF specimens. In a 2024 study of 23 patients in France (4), surgical excision or drainage of brain abscesses was associated with more favorable outcomes; thus, when possible, surgical exision should be considered, concurrently with administration of combination antifungal therapy. Although the most effective antifungal regimen is not known, triple therapy (treatment with lipsosomal amphotericin B, posaconazole or voriconazole, and flucytosine) for at least 2 weeks has demonstrated some effectiveness (4).

The claim that infections can be fatal in 60% to 70% of cases, even when patients receive aggressive treatment, begs the question: exactly what is this “aggressive treatment?”

Treatment typically involves a combination of surgical excision of the fungal abscess and combination antifungal therapy, with this dual approach allegedly yielding the best outcomes despite high overall mortality rates. Since there is no standard protocol due to the rarity of this infection, current guidelines recommend triple therapy for at least two weeks, consisting of liposomal amphotericin B combined with an azole (posaconazole or voriconazole) and flucytosine.

Just like with legacy cancer “treatments,” perhaps there may in fact be a better treatment option for Cladophialophora bantiana as well as many other molds and funguses given that an inexpensive repurposed compound in Fenbendazole just so happens to exhibit significant antifungal activity, particularly against Cryptococcus neoformans and Cryptococcus gattii, as well as potential efficacy against Candida species. Research indicates it works by disrupting microtubule polymerization and inhibiting fungal growth at low concentrations, with extremely low toxicity to mammalian cells.

Mechanism of Action: Fenbendazole interferes with β-tubulin, causing microtubule disorganization and reducing fungal virulence and intracellular proliferation.

Synergy: Fenbendazole demonstrates synergistic effects when combined with standard antifungals like amphotericin B, reducing the required dosage for effective treatment.

Current Status: Although promising in in vitro and animal studies, clinical trials are needed to establish safety, optimal dosages, and efficacy for human use.

In other words, no Fenbendazole studies are forthcoming given that this is an inexpensive compound that also has myriad ‘side effects’ such as curing cancer and many other diseases far better than any legacy “treatments.”

The CDC is busily blaming “climate change” for Cladophialophora bantiana’s potential recent environmental adaptation, but perhaps this fungus has already undergone gain of function bioengineering which may better explain the recent surge of cases…

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