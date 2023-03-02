2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Rob Polans's avatar
Rob Polans
Mar 2, 2023

It had to be 'years in the making,' in 2013 at a conference Fauci was talking about a pandemic that would kill most of the populations. 2015 Gates and Obama got patents on the vax. 2017 they began work in earnest on CV. 2019 you know what happened then.

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jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
Mar 2, 2023

When you finally realize your whole life has been lived in a horror movie, the tension building for decades, finally obvious.

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