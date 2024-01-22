2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Bhavana Lymworth's avatar
Bhavana Lymworth
Jan 22, 2024

They want us dead, and we know exactly WHO the common enemy is: them. I will not comply.

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Commoncents's avatar
Commoncents
Jan 22, 2024

How was it possible that the general population could not see through this propaganda four years ago?

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