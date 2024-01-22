The culling is ongoing…

…but the comments in the below NY Post article further prove that there is a great awakening underway…

by Paul Craig Roberts

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General and Big Pharma Shill Tedros Ghebreyesus has called on countries to sign on to WHO’s pandemic treaty so the world can prepare for “Disease X.”

Ghebreyesus, speaking in front of an audience at the World Economic Forum in Davos last Wednesday, said that he hoped countries would reach a pandemic agreement by May to address this “common enemy.”

Scientists on Big Pharma and WHO’s payroll say the unknown and hypothetical virus “could be 20 times deadlier than COVID-19.”

WHO is a political and propaganda organization, not a health organization.

Notice that WHO is predicting in advance of its appearance a new 20 times more deadly virus. So WHO is claiming a crystal ball that reveals the future. Why does it only reveal future viruses?

Notice that WHO knows in advance that the unknown and hypothetical virus is very deadly.

Notice that none of these things can possibly be known before they happen.

There is an effort long underway to take all control over health decisions out of the hands of doctors and patients. The WHO “treaty” is likely designed by Bill Gates, Fauci, and Big Pharma. It is an instrument of tyranny. It will be used to prevent effective treatment against whatever pathogen is next released.

Notice that WHO’s prediction is an indication that another released virus will soon be on its way to us.

Notice that these predictions are coming from the Bill Gates/WEF crowd that is intent on reducing the world population by 7.5 billion lives, effectively a genocide of the human race.

Notice that the politicians and media are doing nothing to alert the public and that the organized attempt to destroy your control over your health is meeting faint resistance.

WHO knows that the Covid “pandemic” was an orchestration in which covid tests known to produce false results were intentionally used to create the image of pandemic.

WHO knows that most deaths were not from Covid but from the withholding of effective treatment and the imposition of a treatment protocol known to maximize the death rate.

WHO knows that the “vaccine” has killed and maimed far more people than the virus itself.

Notice that this means that WHO knows it is again deceiving and lying to the public.

Notice that “our representatives” in Congress are doing nothing to protect us.

Notice that the corrupt medical establishment goes along with it even though most of them will also be victims.

Notice that censorship is tightening and that it will be harder the next time to get correct information to the public.

Notice that Bill Gates and Tedros Ghebreyesus are still treated as honorable men.

The comments from the NY Post article say it all:

Etc. & etc. & etc.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Code 2SGPET for 10% off ImmunX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off IverX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off IverX Cream

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FenbenX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off ChloroquineX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off DoxyX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off AlluX