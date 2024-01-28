2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Janet's avatar
Janet
Jan 28, 2024

The land Gates is buying is directly above the Ogallala Aquifer. The largest water storage in America I believe.ieve. Control the water. Control the rights to it. Use it for anything that will make Gates $$$$$$$ and deny anyone else.

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Hugh Petersen's avatar
Hugh Petersen
Jan 28, 2024

I find no allure in 15 minute cities, or any city for that matter. As far as the poverty rate being high on Indian reservations, it sure seems to be the case as all I see when I drive by them are very run down homes. The government is the enemy of ALL the people!

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