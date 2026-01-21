As this Substack has been warning for many years now, the most epic global financial stock market crash and alien invasion psyop are long overdue…

…and just as former Nazi rocket engineer and NASA director Wernher von Braun had warned on his deathbed:

…the last card is the alien card. We’re going to have to build space based weapons against aliens.’ And all of it is a lie.

And now we have a former senior analyst at the Bank of England calling upon Governor Andrew Bailey to develop contingency economic plans in case the government pivots to the PSYOP-UFO narrative, and confirms the existence of extraterrestrial life.

You just can’t make this up:

Helen McCaw, who worked in financial security at the central bank for a decade until 2012, warned that such a disclosure could cause severe market disruption. She argues that confirmation of technologically advanced non-human intelligence behind Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs) would likely trigger ontological shock, leading to extreme price volatility, loss of confidence in traditional asset pricing, and potential bank failures. McCaw highlighted possible market reactions, including rushes to physical gold, precious metals, certain government bonds, or cryptocurrencies like bitcoin if trust in government-backed assets erodes. She cautioned that precious metals could lose safe-haven status if new space technologies promise increased supply. She further predicted an unprecedented run on banks, payment system collapse, and civil unrest within hours of clear, undisputed evidence. “If there is an official announcement and we get presented with very clear evidence that nobody is going to dispute, I would say that in a matter of hours, you are going to have total financial instability,” McCaw pointed to recent developments, including statements from senior US officials and ongoing declassification efforts, as evidence that governments can no longer dismiss the topic. She insists preparation is essential, even if the scenario seems unlikely. Source

Yours truly replied to the X post:

The NWO globopedo cabal must be truly concerned that the masses will no longer be complying with any of their various followup psyops that they have in store for us.

The London Times was also ordered to fear monger this story as well:

But what if there is a much simpler backstory to this latest bankster scamming?

What if Bank of England and some other certain Western central banks are losing the war to accumulate precious metals to their Eastern central bank counterparts?

What if the gold and silver reserves are the real reason this latest PSYOP-UFO meets PSYOP-MARKET-CRASH are being floated now?

What Eric Yeung is referring to is the level of gold and silver rehypothecation across Western central banks, which means that for every actual ounce of gold and silver there are many outstanding paper contracts — some believe that for every ounce of actual physical gold there are well over a hundred paper contracts, which means that the real price of gold should be 100x the current spot price if there is to be true price discovery.

For many years now Germany, the Netherlands, and other governments have demanded repatriation of gold stored at the Federal Reserve and Bank of England, citing concerns that their gold may have been rehypothecated. Unsurprisingly, the U.S. Federal Reserve has delayed audits and returns, fueling speculation, with the Trump and his DOGE team promises…

…of auditing Fort Knox being completely abandoned.

Hint: there’s a lot less gold in the Western vaults than is being claimed.

With gold and silver prices heading for radically higher all time highs as paper fiat currencies lose their value every millisecond due to profligate central bank money printing, perhaps a good PSYOP-UFO to justify a catastrophic PSYOP-MARKET-CRASH are now the best two cards these finance terrorists have left to play.

Do NOT comply.

