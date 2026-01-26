When this Substack was just starting out several years ago an article about Saul Alinksy was published that served as a kind of warning for what was being perpetrated, and what was to come.

Before getting to our article du jour, let us first review this Substack’s Alinksy exposé from way back in the summer of 2022 when the PSYOP-19 scamdemic was still raging:

Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama are both disciples of the “scholar” Saul Alinksy. The former wrote her Wellesley College senior thesis on his work and became penpals with him. The latter was a CIA Manchurian Candidate creation that was tasked with becoming a community (dis)organizer in Chicago directly reporting to domestic terrorist and fellow CIA asset Bill Ayers, as well as allegedly teaching classes at Harvard on this Luciferian communist.

In case the reader had any doubts as to the nefarious ideologies of the author, all is dispelled upon cracking open the “masterwork;” to wit:

Alisnky learned all of his methods and plied his craft by gaining unprecedented access to the criminal underworld, and was considered the Chicago mob’s college-boy “mascot.” Most of his community (dis)organizing tactics were directly derived from mob methodologies that he greatly admired.

“I learned a hell of a lot about the uses and abuses of power from the mob, lessons that stood me in good stead later on, when I was organizing,” he told the magazine. Playboy asked if Alinsky had “any compunction about consorting with — if not actually assisting — murderers?” “None at all,” Alinsky said, “since there was nothing I could do to stop them from murdering.” Alinsky described his association with Capone as “heaven” and called the boss a public “benefactor.” “The Capone gang was actually a public utility; it supplied what the people wanted and demanded,” Alinsky said. “The man in the street wanted girls: Capone gave him girls. He wanted booze during Prohibition: Capone gave him booze.” An essay by Brooklyn-based, self-described socialist Aaron Petcoff explains the relevance of Alinky’s relationship with organized labor. “Alinsky’s experience with the CIO profoundly shaped him. Communist and socialist influence was rising in the labor movement,” Petcoff explains in the May 2017 issue of the socialist quarterly Jacobin. Source.

The technocratic dystopian mess we currently find ourselves in with radical leftism and the various psyops and false flags was in no small part made possible by Alinksy’s influence over Deep State apparatchiks like the Clinton and Biden crime families, the corrupt DC politicians and unconstitutional government agency mob culture, with Obama being quite literally a CIA confabulation creation.

What Alinsky correctly comprehended from early on was that to effectively dismantle America it would have to be done on the ultra-local level. To save America also requires similar ultra-local level organizing, but for the common good versus for some kind of deranged sociopathic power grab agenda whose endgame was hyper-centralized control.

Alinksy preached that provocations, lies and manipulations of the target demographics that the community (dis)organizer was social engineering were the main means in achieving his desired Neo-Marxist outcomes, setting his sights on the “ghetto” and minorities convincing these demographics that they were being “helped” while in reality they were being egregiously used for political ends, by any means necessary.

Back in the late 60s and early 70s, Alinsky found himself in excellent company as the convergence of American radicalism was merging with domestic terror outfits like the Weather Underground (see: Bill Ayers), crazed Columbia University ivory tower socialists in Richard Cloward and Frances Fox Piven who cooked up the destroy-American-from-within Cloward-Piven Strategy, et al.

All of these forces, which while not exactly dormant for all of those decades, were slowly gathering momentum and mass acceptance are now being amplified and accelerated in the color revolution hastening of the destruction of what little is left of this Constitutional Republic.

Alinksy had a profound understanding of reality inversion, as do all of his disciples.

Here is the most succinct encapsulation of his approach to bring down the USA:

PSYOP-19 has radically transformed healthcare PSYOP-19 has greatly increased poverty PSYOP-19 has greatly increased debt As PSYOP-19 waned the Alinksy’ites in DC pivoted to their false flag operations and subsequent gun grabbing Between PSYOP-19, PSYOP-HYPERINFLATION-22, and PSYOP-WW3, the upcoming PSYOP-MARKET-CRASH, PSYOP-UFO, PSYOP-COLOR-REVOLUTION, and PSYOP (_________), which are all paving the way for CBDC UBI, food rations, the AI-driven X Everything App social credit score hell on earth dystopia, etc. & etc. & etc. the various psyops have dramatically increased rapidly since 2020 Between CRT, LBGTQ+, the sexual mutilation and mass vaccine poisoning of children, “climate change,” and unionized communist school boards teaching everything but the Constitution and basic education while indoctrinating leftist brainwashing, education is a dumpster fire by design with aptitude scores plummeting across the board Religion is daily being attacked, and when PSYOP-19 was rolled out churches were shuttered while Walmart and other big box stores, strip clubs, and CIA handled online retailers like Amazon were enriching themselves like never before Class Warfare has been socially engineered even before Trump served as the best divide and conquer accelerant in recent American history, with both the Chinese Communist Party, the CIA and NWO globopedo puppets like George Soros directly and indirectly funding and supporting organizations like BLM and ANTIFA, with BigTech and MSM, politicians et al. labelling anyone that was against their radical agendas a racist and “domestic terrorist”

It would not be surprising in the least if Klaus Schwab sleeps with a copy of Rules for Radicals under his pillow alongside copies of Mein Kampf and The Communist Manifesto, and let us not forget the Lenin bust in his office:

If Alinksy were alive today he would be most proud of his wicked handiwork.

Some additional color on Lenin, Marx, Alinksy, Obama, and identity politrix…

…which brings us to today’s featured article:

by AndreaWex

If you have ever looked around at modern politics and thought, why does everything feel manipulative, divisive, and engineered, you are not crazy.

The rot did not appear overnight. It was taught. It was studied. It was implemented deliberately. And one of the most important architects of that mindset was Saul Alinsky.

This is not a conspiracy theory. This is history.

Who Saul Alinsky Really Was

Alinsky was a Chicago-based community organizer who believed power never concedes willingly and must be taken through pressure, disruption, and psychological warfare. He was not interested in unity. He was interested in results. His worldview treated society as a battlefield between the Haves and the Have-Nots, where ethics were flexible and truth was optional if it stood in the way of victory.

His 1971 book Rules for Radicals was written as a tactical manual for activists. It was not about building a republic. It was about dismantling existing systems so something else could replace them.

That distinction matters.

Why Rules for Radicals Still Matters

Alinsky’s rules are simple, brutal, and effective. They are designed to destabilize, polarize, and exhaust opponents until resistance collapses.

A few examples you will immediately recognize in modern politics:

Ridicule is the most powerful weapon.

Make the enemy live up to their own rules.

Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.

Keep the pressure on. Never let up.

Sound familiar?

These tactics explain why debate has been replaced with mockery, why institutions are attacked instead of arguments, and why dissenters are dehumanized rather than engaged. This is not accidental. It is Alinsky’s playbook playing out in real time.

Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals:

Here is the playbook, stripped of academic bs and translated into real world terms. Once you read this, you will never unsee it.

Power is not just what you have, it is what your opponent thinks you have

Perception matters more than reality. If you can convince people you are strong, numerous, or morally righteous, you gain leverage even if it is exaggerated.

Never go outside the experience of your own people

Keep your activists operating in spaces where they feel confident. Comfort builds boldness. Uncertainty breeds hesitation.

Always push your opponent outside their experience

Force them into unfamiliar territory. Confusion leads to mistakes. Mistakes can be weaponized.

Make the enemy live by their own rules

Use their stated values against them. Demand perfection while granting none. Hypocrisy accusations are devastating when selectively applied.

Ridicule is your most powerful weapon

Mockery works because it demoralizes, delegitimizes, and shuts down debate. You cannot easily defend yourself against laughter.

A tactic must be fun for your people

If the activists enjoy it, they will keep showing up. Emotional satisfaction matters more than logic.

A tactic that drags on too long becomes ineffective

Rotate outrage. Keep the conflict fresh. Exhaustion kills movements.

Keep constant pressure on the target

Never allow breathing room. Every pause is a chance for recovery or reflection.

The threat is often more terrifying than the action itself

Fear works better than execution. Anticipation destabilizes opponents before anything even happens.

Maintain continuous operations

Multiple fronts. Multiple crises. No resolution. Overwhelm until resistance collapses.

Push negativity until it flips

Accuse relentlessly. Eventually the accusation becomes the truth in the public mind, regardless of evidence.

Always claim to offer a constructive alternative

Even if it is vague or unworkable, you must pretend to be building something better to justify destruction.

Pick a target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it

Reduce complex systems to a villain. Make everything about that person or group. Dehumanize them so opposition feels righteous.

This is not activism.

This is psychological warfare applied to politics.

Once you understand these rules, you can see them everywhere. Media cycles. Protest movements. Cancel campaigns. Institutional takedowns. Even the language people use now.

Alinsky did not just write a book.

He handed future radicals a map.

And much of modern America is following it step by step.

Alinsky and Hitler: Same Dark Playbook

Alinsky openly studied Hitler’s tactics and acknowledged their effectiveness.

That matters.

Alinsky’s framework is about power, not morality.

In the introduction to Rules for Radicals, Alinsky references Lucifer as the first radical and makes clear that his work is about how power is seized, held, and used, not whether the cause itself is righteous. He was brutally honest about this.

Hitler was one of the most effective mass manipulators in history. Not because his ideas were good, but because his methods worked.

Alinsky understood that.

The Tactical Overlap

Here is where Hitler and Alinsky intersect.

Both relied on:

• Polarization of society

• Dehumanization of opponents

• Ridicule and mockery to weaken resistance

• Narrative control through repetition

• Turning institutions against themselves

• Framing dissent as immoral or dangerous

• Mobilizing grievance and resentment

• Forcing people to pick sides

Hitler Used the Playbook Before It Had a Name

Hitler’s rise followed a pattern that should look painfully familiar:

He identified enemies.

He personalized blame.

He froze targets into symbols.

He mocked, shamed, and isolated dissenters.

He used constant pressure and chaos.

He framed himself as the only moral solution.

That is not an accident.

Those steps align directly with Alinsky’s rules, especially:

• Rule 4: Make the enemy live up to their own rules

• Rule 5: Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon

• Rule 8: Keep the pressure on

• Rule 13: Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, polarize it

Alinsky did not invent evil. He codified it.

The Difference That Matters

Hitler used these tactics for genocide and totalitarian control.

Alinsky argued they could be used by the powerless to fight entrenched systems.

But tactics do not have morality.

The heart of the person using them does.

Once you justify lying, manipulation, humiliation, and dehumanization for a “greater good,” you are standing on the same slope every totalitarian regime stood on before it fell into mass cruelty.

When you see:

• Protest movements built on ridicule and mob pressure

• Political opponents treated as subhuman

• Speech framed as violence

• Law used selectively

• Institutions weaponized

• Truth treated as flexible

• Ends always justifying means

You are not watching democracy.

You are watching the early mechanics of authoritarianism, whether it comes wrapped in nationalism or socialism.

Hitler showed us where that road ends.

Alinsky showed future activists how to walk it faster.

The Political Lineage No One Wants to Talk About

Hillary Clinton openly wrote her college thesis on Alinsky and praised his methods. Barack Obama worked as a community organizer in Chicago within organizations influenced by Alinsky’s Industrial Areas Foundation model and taught organizing tactics rooted in the same philosophy. These are documented facts, not speculation.

You do not have to believe every politician who studied Alinsky is evil to understand this. You only need to recognize that ideas shape behavior, and Alinsky’s ideas were never compatible with a constitutional republic built on limited government and individual liberty.

His framework views people as tools, not citizens.

Who Studied, Praised, or Applied Alinsky’s Playbook:

This is where things stop being theoretical and start being uncomfortable.

Saul Alinsky did not write Rules for Radicals in a vacuum. His ideas were taught, studied, praised, and operationalized. Some openly embraces him. Others absorb his tactics through institutions and movements shaped by his framework.

Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton wrote her 1969 senior thesis at Wellesley College on Saul Alinsky titled “There Is Only the Fight: An Analysis of the Alinsky Model.” She interviewed Alinsky, corresponded with him, and praised his organizing methods. Alinsky even offered her a job, which she declined. While Clinton later distanced herself rhetorically, her early admiration and study of his work are not disputed and are well documented.

Barack Obama

Before politics, Obama worked as a community organizer in Chicago in the 1980s with groups modeled on Alinsky’s Industrial Areas Foundation approach. He taught Alinsky-style organizing principles in workshops and trainings. Obama has acknowledged this background, framing it as pragmatic community engagement. Critics argue his campaigns and governing style reflected Alinsky’s tactics of pressure, polarization, and narrative control.

Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta

Leaders of the United Farm Workers, Chavez and Huerta worked directly with Alinsky and applied his organizing methods. This is undisputed and often cited even by progressive historians. Their labor movement became one of the most successful real-world implementations of Alinsky’s framework.

Jesse Jackson

Jackson’s organizing and protest strategies during the civil rights era were influenced by Alinsky’s model of pressure politics and coalition-based confrontation.

Ralph Nader

Nader’s consumer advocacy campaigns reflected Alinsky-style tactics, especially targeting corporations, personalizing blame, and applying sustained public pressure.

The Industrial Areas Foundation

Founded by Alinsky in 1940, the IAF trained generations of organizers. Many modern activist organizations trace their lineage directly or indirectly to this model.

Progressive activist networks

Movements such as Occupy Wall Street, climate activism groups, and modern protest organizations frequently mirror Alinsky’s rules whether consciously or not. Ridicule, polarization, constant pressure, and personalized targets are central features.

The modern Democratic ground game

While not every Democrat is an Alinsky devotee, grassroots mobilization strategies used in recent decades align closely with his principles. This includes narrative framing, social pressure campaigns, and institutional disruption.

Tim Walz

Some critics argue Walz’s rhetoric and political strategies reflect Alinsky-style tactics, but there is no documented personal study or endorsement.

[2SG: actually, here is some proof…

…that Waltz is a radical Marxist CCP asset.]

Ilhan Omar

Omar’s activist language and confrontation-based politics are often compared to Alinsky’s framework by critics.

The broader Democratic Party

David Alinsky, Saul Alinsky’s son, stated publicly that Obama’s campaigns reflected his father’s methods. That claim is debated, but it reinforces the argument that the tactics outlived the man and became embedded in political culture.

Not everyone on the left sat down and read Rules for Radicals.

That is not how ideological infiltration works.

Ideas spread through institutions, training programs, activist culture, media reinforcement, and political incentives. You do not need to worship Alinsky to use his tactics. You just need to believe the ends justify the means.

And that is the danger.

Because once politics becomes about power at any cost, truth becomes optional, morality becomes negotiable, and the republic becomes expendable.

From Alinsky to Davos

Fast forward to today and look at the World Economic Forum crowd in Davos. The same disdain for ordinary people. The same obsession with control. The same belief that elites should decide how everyone else lives.

They lecture you about sustainability while flying private jets. They shame you for your carbon footprint while indulging in moral decay behind closed doors. They talk about equity while treating working people as expendable resources.

This is Alinsky’s worldview refined and scaled globally.

Power justifies itself. Ends justify means. People are managed, not respected.

Epstein Was Not an Outlier

This mindset also explains why scandals like Epstein exist at all. When elites stop seeing people as human beings and start seeing them as commodities, exploitation becomes inevitable. Epstein did not operate in a vacuum. He operated in a culture where powerful people believed rules did not apply to them and accountability was for others.

And notice what never happens.

No real justice.

No real accountability.

Just endless delays, sealed files, and institutional silence.

That is not failure. That is design.

Why This Always Ends the Same Way

Every socialist or communist movement starts the same way. Divide the population. Undermine trust. Attack institutions. Mock tradition. Rewrite language. Then centralize power in the name of fairness.

History is brutally consistent on this point.

And once justice disappears, unrest follows. People sense the imbalance even if they cannot articulate it. That is why streets burn while criminals walk free. That is why January 6 defendants rot in jail while powerful offenders skate. That is why ICE agents are attacked while NGOs post bail for rioters.

A society without justice cannot survive.

A Necessary Line in the Sand

This is the part Tom Renz always makes very clear when he talks about Saul Alinsky, and it matters.

We do not become them.

We do not lie.

We do not cheat.

We do not steal.

We do not abandon truth to win arguments.

We do not fight evil by participating in it.

But here is the hard truth that too many good people avoid saying out loud.

You cannot defeat an enemy you refuse to understand.

Alinsky’s rules are not a suggestion for how we should behave. They are a diagnostic tool. A way to see the battlefield clearly. A way to recognize when you are being manipulated, mocked, cornered, and psychologically disarmed.

Right now, the radical left is not playing checkers. They are not even playing chess. They are running coordinated psychological operations using media, culture, lawfare, ridicule, and manufactured outrage.

And too many on our side are still pretending this is a polite debate.

You do not bring a knife to a gunfight.

You do not bring civility to a propaganda war.

And you do not defeat a movement built on deception by refusing to call it out.

Fighting back does not mean becoming immoral. It means becoming awake.

It means understanding the tactics being used against you so you stop falling for them. It means refusing to be shamed into silence. It means exposing manipulation instead of absorbing it. It means standing firmly in truth while refusing to be psychologically bullied.

Jesus did not ignore evil. He confronted it directly.

If you do not understand how your enemy thinks, you will always be reacting instead of leading. And reaction is exactly where Alinsky wants you.

So the question is not whether you should adopt these tactics.

The question is this:

Now that you see what is being done to you, what are you going to fight back with?

The Only Way Out

This does not end with better messaging or nicer rhetoric. It ends with citizens who recognize the tactics and refuse to play along.

We do not beat Alinsky by becoming him. We beat him by exposing the game, telling the truth, and grounding ourselves in the Constitution, objective reality, and moral clarity.

Evil thrives in confusion. It dies in the light.

If you want to understand how we got here, start with Saul Alinsky. If you want to stop where this is going, stop pretending this is normal.

It is not.

And it does not happen here unless we allow it.

Except that we are in the midst of a military-grade color revolution that is incorporating many Alinksy strategies and methods, with a large enough group of brainwashed and radicalized useful idiots playing right into this destruction of American from within psyop.

Do NOT comply.

