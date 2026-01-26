2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CatoThElder's avatar
CatoThElder
9h

Thank you; you tied some things together for me that I have said for a long time -- we're being run by mobsters.

Reply
Share
2 replies by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World and others
Gail's avatar
Gail
10h

When Soros was asked by Sixty Minutes' Steve Kroft whether he felt guilt having abetted the Nazis... sending Jewish neighbors, shopkeepers to the Concentration Camps.. he replied just as Alinsky did re: abetting the mob.

" No, none at all. I look at it like the markets. If I hadn't done it, someone else would have." And smiled!

Kroft was white as a sheet, face clammy. He looked ready to either vomit, faint, or both. Soros followed up with, " Those were the best years of my life", wistfully. The world would have been a much better place had they been the last years of his life. He lends credence to the adage, " Only the good die young". Like Dhimmi Carter, Kissinger and too many other monsters, he'll see his hundredth birthday. Or worse- he'll outlive us all.

Reply
Share
1 reply
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture