Another day, another irrefutable confirmation that the conspiracy theorists were always conspiracy factualists…

by Frank Bergman

A damning study has identified a shocking 500% surge in deaths among children who have been “vaccinated” for Covid with mRNA shots.

The alarming study of 64,000 children and teenagers found that kids are six times more likely to die after receiving a Covid “vaccine” when compared to unvaccinated.

The finding was buried in a study published earlier this year that identified Covid shots as the cause of increasing cases of new-onset asthma in children.

However, the disturbing discovery of increased deaths among kids went largely unreported as it was only quite mentioned toward the end of the study’s paper.

The study’s note about death rates among vaccinated children was highlighted by Alex Berenson.

Led by Professor Chiao-Yu Yang, the study was conducted by top researchers from Taiwan’s Institute of Public Health and the Chung Shan Medical University Hospital in Taichung City.

The findings were published in the Springer Medical Journal.

In the “Conclusion” section of the study’s paper, the researchers wrote:

“The study highlights a strong link between COVID-19 infection and an increased risk of new-onset asthma in children, which is even more marked in those vaccinated.”

The researchers found that children who had Covid infection without being vaccinated had a 4.7 percent rate of new-onset asthma.

However, kids who had been infected after being vaccinated had an 8.3 percent rate of new-onset asthma.

While the results section listed these percentages, it only listed asthma.

Yet, buried deeper into the study it is revealed that those numbers refer to asthma or death.

While explaining the data on the “Incidence of new-onset asthma in the COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 groups,” the researchers wrote:

“4.7% of COVID-19-infected unvaccinated children developed new-onset asthma or death, compared to 2.0% in their non-COVID-19 counterparts within a year.

“For Cohort 2, COVID-19-infected vaccinated children exhibited an 8.3% incidence of new-onset asthma or death, which was higher than the 3.1% observed in those who were not infected.”

Berenson analyzed the study’s data in a post on Substack, writing:

“They show that 354 of the 64,000 children and teenagers who received a Covid mRNA shot died within a year after vaccination – a death rate of almost six kids per 1,000.

“In contrast, only 309 out of 320,000 unvaccinated kids died, fewer than one per 1,000.

“Both the difference and the absolute death rates reported in the study are shockingly high (Covid infections did not cause more deaths, the data show).”

While warning about the vast array of health ailments that may stem from it, the researchers also note that asthma can impact future societal outcomes.

“Asthma, marked by airway inflammation and hyperreactivity, profoundly affects children’s health across the globe.

In the “Introduction” section of the study’s paper, the researchers note:

“Childhood asthma significantly impacts long-term health, leading to deteriorations in health status, increased obesity rates, and a 40–50% rise in absenteeism in early adulthood.

“These outcomes highlight the profound influence of early health conditions on future health and societal outcomes.”

Covid vaccines are believed to influence the onset of asthma by causing an inflammatory reaction that impacts the respiratory system.

Meanwhile, the Canadian government has just admitted that deaths surged among citizens who received Covid mRNA “booster” shots.

As Slay News reported, the damning admission was revealed in previously hidden data that lawmakers compelled that nation’s top federal health agency to hand over.

A parliamentary inquiry ordered the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) to unseal and surrender data for the country’s death rates during the pandemic.

The data revealed that the individuals who received the so-called “boosters” died at far higher rates than unvaccinated individuals during the same period.

It also shows that more of the vaccinated died than the unvaccinated.

Additionally, the data shows that death rates increased in each group that received more shots.

According to the report, the more Covid shots a person received, the more likely they were to die.

It comes as more evidence continues to emerge that measures that were supposedly meant to tackle COVID-19 actually did far more harm than good.

As Slay News reported earlier, a former top official with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Department of Defense (DOD) has come forward with bombshell whistleblower allegations about the true cause of deaths during and after the “pandemic.”

The stunning whistleblower disclosures were made by Dr. Jose-Luis Sagripanti, a highly credible source who gave over three decades of federal service before recently retiring.

Dr. Sagripanti served as a high-level administrator for both the FDA and the DOD.

He was appointed to the U.S. Army in October 2000, as the ST for Biochemistry, a position with Presidential Protocol 6 at the highest technical level in the U.S. government.

Sagripanti blew the whistle in an explosive research article published by the European Society of Medicine.

In the bombshell article, the dedicated federal scientist declares that more people died from “vaccines,” lockdowns, masking, and hospital mismanagement directed by U.S. countermeasure protocol than the actual SARS-CoV-2 virus itself.

In other words, the PSYOP-19 scamdemic and associated slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” were always a depopulation operation en route to the X Everything App social credit score control system for the surviving genetically modified humans and refuseniks alike permanently incarcerated in their Great Reset/2030 Agenda15 Minute digital gulags.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

