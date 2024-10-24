Readers of this Substack appreciate that the current installed puppet at the Centers for Disease Crimes (CDC) is nothing more than a deranged BigPharma shill that has no qualms about locking down, masking, poisoning and genetically modifying all of America with never-ending mandates, slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” and boosters…

If we are to believe that Cohen’s latest photo op is genuine, and that she really has subjected herself to hot batches of the Modified mRNA flu and Covid-19 “vaccines,” then she she has a lot more to worry about than the seasonal sniffles:

An “expert” like Dr. Cohen should know better that it is 100% impossible to inoculate against any respiratory disease by injecting any vaccine into the deltoid.

Even her colleague-in-hiding Dr. Mengele 2.0 aka Dr. Fauci knows better, having been one of the authors of a paper entitled, Rethinking next-generation vaccines for coronaviruses, influenzaviruses, and other respiratory viruses, where the not-so-good doctor concluded:

Durably protective vaccines against non-systemic mucosal respiratory viruses with high mortality rates have thus far eluded vaccine development efforts. […] Past unsuccessful attempts to elicit solid protection against mucosal respiratory viruses and to control the deadly outbreaks and pandemics they cause have been a scientific and public health failure that must be urgently addressed.

In other words, this is perhaps one of the more damning admissions that the entire PSYOP-19 EUA scam was known to never prevent transmission, nor for that matter attenuate symptoms, but as per numerous Modified mRNA animal trials was absolutely known to be an exceptionally dangerous and deadly platform.

And yet Dr. Cohen’s CDC is aggressively pushing these wholly ineffective and unsafe injections this flu season as if the actual science (versus “Trust the Science”) is somehow unknown to them:

Of course, there is not a single randomized controlled trial (RCT) with statistically significant and legitimate control group showing any real and durable benefit for any vaccine whatsoever.

But “vaccines” happen to be a core pillar in this scientism cult. with the majority of its disciples partaking in a mass ritual bio-suicide.

Is should not come as any surprise then that Dr. Cohen is so cozy with the Rockefeller Crime Syndicate’s errand boy Bill Gates:

Speaking of Bill Gates, he is now being indicted in the Netherlands, “for lying to the public about the Covid vaccine,” and was also busted by Robert Kennedy Jr. for making a $50 million dollar dark money donation to Kamala Harris’s illegitimate presidential campaign:

Is it any wonder then that Kamala Harris’s campaign is still mandating employees get the DEATHVAX™, of that if she is somehow installed into the White House that she will not continue full-bore with this bioterror democide program?

If any of these “experts” are truly concerned about the seasonal flu, or for that matter their latent and undiagnosed turbo cancer, prion-based disease, myocarditis, or whichever other severe adverse events awaits them from their never-ending injections, then they should skip all “vaccines” and proceed directly to the following as both prophylaxis (at lower doses) and cure (at higher doses):

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

