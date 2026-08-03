Journalist and author Celia Farber was exposing Dr. Fauci and his AIDS scamdemic all the way back in the 1980s, and she was perhaps the first reporter to start making the connections about the true nature of the crimes against humanity that were being perpetrated with this HIV democide.

Yours truly commented yesterday in her Substack article:

Evil rhymes: some additional context on how the PSYOP-AIDS scamdemic was the perfect precursor to Fauci’s PSYOP-19 scamdemic:

There’s something incredibly sinister and demonic about Anthony Fauci.



Will good or evil prevail? Source

Called Crazy, Dangerous, Wrong, Insane; Attacked For 35 Years, Driven From Journalism, But NOT WRONG

by Celia Farber

Serious Adverse Events: An Uncensored History of AIDS (Click HERE to buy)

Click HERE to buy

“Listen to this. So this is what Bob Guccione Jr. wrote. At the end of 1989, two years after we started the highly controversial AIDS column in SPIN, we published an article by Celia Farber called The Sins of Omission, about the truly bad and corrupt science surrounding promoting AZT as a treatment for the syndrome of diseases. Celia was the editor and frequent writer of the column and unearthed hard evidence of the cold-bloodedness of the AIDS establishment pushing a drug that was worse than the disease and killed faster than the natural progression of AIDS left untreated. Celia, who should get the Congressional Medal of Honor for her brave and relentless reporting, here and throughout the ten years we ran the column, exposed the worthlessness of the drug, the shady studies and deals to suppress the negative findings and its awful and final consequences. Many times over the years since, people have come up to me and said that reading this article saved their lives, that they either stopped taking the drug and their health improved vastly, or they never took it because of what we reported. Nothing ever made me prouder, Bob Guccione Jr., founder of SPIN, October 3rd, 2015.”

—Joe Rogan, 2026

Promo-Clip by Tiny House Media, Skip and Emily Duff

And just like AZT and Remdisivir are far worse than the diseases, so too is the gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” far worse than the C19 gain of function viral release, and yet adults and children alike are still being poisoned by these advanced depopulation injections:

Fauci walks free and the dangerous mRNA shots are still on the market. 7 million children this year. Why won’t Kennedy do anything? @SenRandPaul @SecKennedy ✝️Covid (Pfizer)Shot killed me, gave me Gillian Barre- Syndrome I am now I'm in a wheelchair paralyzed maybe for life .i was In the Hospital for 3 years . I lost it all and this guy is out walking free . There nothing i can do . State Of A Emergency🙏✝️🇺🇸🇨🇦🇺🇸✝️🙏givesendgo.com/free-me-from-m… x.com/_Patriot1776Q_… This is what happen to me exactly your body shuts down . Its your Neurology system shutting down. then i choked out on my own Slava . Yup that's how i died . This is Gillian-Barre Syndrome shut there body down . see how they start to slur then drop that's what happens its so messed up Source

And precisely because evil rhymes, we have gone from AIDS to now VAIDS:

In other words, “Long Covid” is VAIDS, with Celia Farber and other brave reporters still to this very day viciously attacked for daring to warn us about this state-sanctioned bioterrorism.

Please support Celia Farber by purchasing her incredible book:

Click HERE to buy

Good always defeats evil, in the end.

Do NOT comply.

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