2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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DT's avatar
DT
10h

Fun fact in 2004, I was planning my 2nd 3 month trip to Africa after my first trip in 1997. Both times AIDS was the rage, 30%+ of pops were infected??; where I was traveling. In 2004, I was starting to make the connection to vaxxxs/shots so when I went in to get the Yellow Fever update shot. I questioned the shot to the shot giver; her reaction which was demonic for asking questions riled me a bit so the connection almost became fact just based upon her reaction. The beginning of the autism explosion was the confirmation.

While traveling in Namibia 2004, I met a Russian whose father was a high level economic advisor to Putin. While discussing the AIDS epidemic, she said without hesitation, "You do know that AIDS was manmade?". My response: "would surprise me one bit". So, Putin has been battling these fks for a long time.

Also in 2004-keep in mind, I purchased/read a book on the Mossad on 9.12.2001-while in Maputo Mozambique, I was discussing the upcoming 2004 "Scull and Bones Election" with the travelers of the world in some backpacker bar. It definitely was an interesting conversation with all the travelers at the time given 9.11 falseness and war. So, out of the blue this out-of-place white dude starts defending the shrub usa regime from the corners of the bar. My first immediate thought CIA:) Second thought, fk him, let it rip so I did:)

Besides a great trip, two lessons. Never take a fking shot again. The CIA listeners are in every nook and cranny through out the world expect it!

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Tirion's avatar
Tirion
11h

"Fauci Unmasked":

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZN_74yj5hGs

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