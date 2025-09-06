2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Butterfly2510's avatar
Butterfly2510
1h

How do we get a certificate of analysis on this cbd?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture