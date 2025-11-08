This is an important update to the following article…

…and for historical context the following article provides vital background information about the SV40 promotor sequence that drove the initial cancer epidemic staring in the 1950s, and sheds light on the far worse current turbo cancer epidemic we are now experiencing…

…which brings us to today’s truly bombshell particulars about the true nature of the Medical-Industrial Complex and their Intelligence-Industrial Complex handlers and partners-in-crime regarding one of the deadliest components of the ongoing vaccine program, which is nothing more than part of the greater NWO globopedo depopulation agenda; to wit:

This is wild.



Dr. Suzanne Humphries takes us full circle from Gain Of Function experiments using SV40 in polio vaccine vials in the 1950’s, to how we “end up with SV40 [sequences] in the plasmid of our [Pfizer mRNA] vaccines in 2021”.



SV40 was “called the perfect war machine by one of the world’s experts”.



Dr. Suzanne Humphries: “I happen to know that there was a situation in the 1960s, where simian virus 40, SV forty, a cancer promoting virus, called ‘the perfect war machine’ by one of the world’s experts, that this virus was taken from the polio vaccine, because that’s where the scientist had to get it from, because humanity was being injected with it alongside a lot of other things.”



“They literally took this virus, and they irradiated it in a gain of function experiment, to make it more carcinogenic, and then they would put it in animals take those tumors, put the tumors in a blender, take them to the lab irradiate it with a linear particle accelerator to make it more aggressive, and they would keep going in a circle until they got the maximum killing capacity out of this virus”



“This was gain of function stuff going on in the 1960s, under the guise of killing Fidel Castro [and] the technology supposedly disappeared, and then boom, we end up with SV40 in the plasmid in our vaccines in 2021” Source

Unlike the polio vaccines which were manufactured in part from green monkey kidney cells containing SV40, the Modified mRNA platform was never synthesized from anything to do with these highly carcinogenic cells; therefore, the addition of the SV40 promoter sequences to the PSYOP-19 slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” was and continues to be irrefutably deliberate.

In other words, the ongoing turbo cancer epidemic is by design.

There can be no other explanation possible.

All gain of function research represents crimes against humanity.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

