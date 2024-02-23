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Max Headroom's avatar
Max Headroom
Feb 23, 2024

We are one week from duplication of the protocol listed above. Going to combine the Fenben and IVM. We will be eradicating squamous cell carcinoma in oral cavity. We will also be saying asta to calling nodule that is 2.7 cm at the moment. This is my third bout with this bully, but first with the Fenben/IVM protocol. I have had one jab and a booster. (2 years ago). I have received chemo and radiation the first two fights. Visiting docs next week. I look forward to any and all suggestions for what and what not to do this time around. I can’t relay the positive vibrations I receive from each and every one of you here. This is a blessing from GOD which I certainly don’t deserve, but will accept with humble thanks.

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Butternut Saskatoon's avatar
Butternut Saskatoon
Feb 23, 2024

Every one of these I read blows wind in my sails. Thanks so much for sharing your research and knowledge with us!!!

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