by Ben Fen

Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer presents Case Reports of people who have treated their own cancers along with other articles to help understand how fenbendazole works to treat cancer. Previous articles covering other cancers are in the Archives link.

This Case Report is from a 45 year old woman with metastatic Stage III triple-negative breast cancer that had spread to nearby lymph nodes. According to the Cleveland Clinic, triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) is an especially dangerous form of invasive breast cancer, accounting for 15% of all invasive breast cancer cases. Unlike most breast cancers, triple-negative breast cancer cells don’t have receptors for estrogen and progesterone. Because this type of breast cancer doesn’t have the hormone receptors used by the current drugs to attack most breast cancers, the prognosis is very poor using traditional treatments like chemotherapy. Recall that receptors are molecules on cells’ surfaces that determine what substances can attach to cells and affect what the cells do. Triple-negative breast cancer cells don’t have these receptors, so the traditional chemotherapies used to target breast cancer cells by their hormone receptors don’t work. So there is a dire need to find treatments that actually work.

I was diagnosed with Stage III*, Triple Negative Breast Cancer in October of 2022 after noticing some changes on the skin of my breast and some pain in the area. Mammogram, CT scan and biopsy confirmed that it was breast cancer….triple-negative breast cancer. I had stage 3 triple negative breast cancer involving my lymph nodes, the worst one to get, and it (fenbendazole) worked for me. The cancer had spread to the nearby lymph nodes and was causing the skin on my breast to discolor. I took Safe-Guard (fenbendazole [2SG: FenbenX is 3rd party tested pharmaceutical grade fenbendazole that is offered at a less expensive price-point]) for 14 weeks, started the 3 days on, 4 days off protocol that I read about for about the first 7 weeks. Then increased from 1 box a week (each box has 3 packets), to a box and a half (about 5 packets of 222 mg each) per week. The first thing I noticed was my skin clearing up, the small spots on my breast disappeared at about 11 weeks after starting fenbendazole. This was the 222mg dose. No side effects at all. My advice, take fenben, and don't stop. At least not until it's gone. I’ve been cancer-free for almost 16 months. Best of wishes to all of you! L. K. T., Tucson AZ, December 5, 2023

Q: Any side effects from fenbendazole?

A: No.

Q: Did you do any other treatments?

A: No.

Q: Did you tell your doctor you were using fenbendazole?

A: No.

Q: What is your weight?

A: 145 pounds, 5’6” tall.

Q: Did you get any covid shots or boosters?

A: None.

Summary

Previously, this Substack presented preclinical evidence (petrie dish, animal experiments) suggesting that fenbendazole would likely be effective in treating human TNBC. Particularly encouraging were the findings that fenbendazole was very effective in reducing or eliminating cancer stem cells that appear to be involved in metastatic spread and chemotherapeutic-resistance (Joe et al., 2022). Furthermore, triple-negative breast cancer is aggressive and often leads to bone, brain, liver, and lung metastases. Because of the tendency of triple-negative breast cancer to metastasize, Joe et al., (2022) thought it would be a useful type of cancer to test whether mebendazole (fenbendazole) would be safe and effective in preventing metastases in animal models.

As a review, using a variety of in-vitro (petri dish) and in-vivo (live animal) models, Joe et al., (2022) showed that mebendazole prevented the development of triple-negative breast cancer and eradicated previously established triple-negative breast cancer, and also reduced distant lung metastasis while preventing liver metastasis. Furthermore, mebendazole treatment led to a dramatic reduction in the cellular marker, Integrin β4 (ITGβ4), which is linked to the development of Cancer Stem Cells in distant locations (this finding is related to the development of metastases). Even though these data were primarily animal data they would likely be applicable to humans.

In the present Case Report L.K.T.’s experiences definitely appear to validate the usefulness of fenbendazole in treating metastatic TNBC in humans. Treating is an understatement, to say the least, as it appears L.K.T. eradicated her triple-negative breast cancer with fenbendazole in about 16 weeks. It is important to point out that L.K.T. did not do any other traditional treatments, just fenbendazole.

L.K.T. used a relatively conservative dosing amount of fenbendazole. She took 222 mg of fenbendazole per day for 3 consecutive days for the first 7 weeks. She then increased to five 222 mg packets per week for 7 weeks. At the 11 week juncture was when L.K.T. noticed the “spots”, skin discoloration, disappearing on her breast (skin metastases are a secondary breast cancer that forms on or just below the surface of the skin and can be visible). At about 16 weeks, L.K.T. received confirmation of what she suspected from observing the skin lesions disappear earlier, she was now cancer-free. As of this writing, some 52 weeks later, L.K.T. is symptom and cancer-free.

This is an amazing outcome. While there is always the possibility of unappreciated individual differences or other as-yet-unidentified factors that may determine or contribute to dramatic outcomes like this, L.K.T.’s result, combined with the basic preclinical science reviewed in our previous Substacks, supports the notion that Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer.

We all wish L.K.T. continued good health and a long and happy life!

*Stage III: At this stage, the cancer has spread beyond the point of origin. It may have invaded nearby tissue and lymph nodes, but it hasn’t spread to distant organs. Healthcare providers may use the term “locally advanced breast cancer” to describe Stage III cancer.

References

Joe, N.S., Godet, I., Milki, N., Ain, N. U. I., Oza, H. H., Riggins, G. J., & Gilkes, D. M. (2022). Mebendazole prevents distant organ metastases in part by decreasing ITGβ4 expression and cancer stemness. Breast Cancer Research 24, 98. https://doi.org/10.1186/s13058-022-01591-3

The following combination therapy of ivermectin and fenbendazole may be superior to the original Joe Tippens cancer protocol.

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