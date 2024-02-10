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WendeAnne's avatar
WendeAnne
Feb 10, 2024

Great information! Thank you! I’m keeping a file in case it’s ever needed. I’m retired from Pharmacy, I do not believe in the cut, burn and poison protocol. I’ve watched so many patients and family die.

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Peter W Carter MD's avatar
Peter W Carter MD
Feb 11, 2024

Very interesting and yet an important aspect of the case is to recognize that stage II Adenocarcinoma of the Colon is a curable tumor with surgery only. I have never recommended chemotherapy for early stage colon cancer of this type.

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