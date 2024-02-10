by Fen Ben

Fenbendazole Can Cure Cancer presents Case Reports of people who have treated their own cancers along with other articles to help understand how fenbendazole works to treat cancer. Previous articles covering other cancers are in the Archives link.

The following is a Case Report from a reader who used fenbendazole and ivermectin to help a family member with Sigmoid Colon Cancer, Stage II. This Case Report was submitted first as a brief email then with answers to followup questions.

I think, at this point, we are all on our own. I have provided this information to my family member in a different country. Surgeons were insisting patient needs chemotherapy after removal of cancer. Patient refused and their decision was approved by oncologist. Maybe due to age of 70 years old? At the beginning they only used ivermectin (IVM) and quercetin that was available right away, until they were able to get the ingredients from Joe Tippens protocol and so far the outcome is great. Here is the Joe Tippens' protocol we used as initial guideline for treatment. https://mycancerstory.rocks/81-2/ My family member started taking IVM 12 mg per day for 3 days a week and quercetin 500 mg twice a day (every day) that was available at the time. Then they switched to taking regular Turmeric Root Extract 600 mg twice daily, Berberine 500mg twice daily, Quercetin 500 mg twice daily, FenBen Labs fenbendazole 222 mg once per day (2SG: FenbenX is 3rd party tested, endorsed by this Substack, and Amazon should be avoided at all costs). Just note that fenbendazole/IVM intake was a few hours apart from quercetin (based on what I understood from medical professionals’ interviews, you are not supposed to mix ivermectin and quercetin as their action cancels out each other’s benefits; so my assumption is that fenbendazole may act similar and it’s better to not take them together). Later my family member was able to get Pathway 2 from Ultra Botanica site taking it every day as directed (replacing the list of supplements above). Then they added IVM 12 mg twice a week for a few months, in addition to taking fenbendazole every day. CT scan, colonoscopy, endoscopy and tumor marker were all clear/normal 6 months after surgery and no chemotherapy. Now as they prepare for reconstructive surgery with the date unknown at this time, my family member only takes quercetin and fenbendazole every day. Berberine was stopped due to blood thinning effect. Turmeric was stopped due to possible interference with the anesthetics during surgery. — S. J., Kingwood TX, February 4, 2024

Q: Age, sex, weight, height?

A: Age 70, F, 70 kg (154 lbs), 158 cm.

Q: What type of cancer was involved?

A: Colon cancer, stage II.

Q: What was the diagnosis?

A: I am translating to English, so hopefully, this is right: “Sigmoid colon cancer, stage II; well-differentiated adenocarcinoma of the colon mucosa”. 10mm x 40mm.

Q: What prognosis did the doctors give?

A: First surgeon did emergency surgery (Jan. 10, 2023) to do stoma only, as a life saving treatment at the time, not tumor removal. Based on studies, he thought that there were metastasis to kidneys, and did not give more than 3 weeks of prognosis. Those were only cysts on each of the kidneys - 7mm and 17mm.

Surgeon in a different city (Feb. 10, 2023) removed tumor and surrounding lymph nodes to prevent future metastasis. Did not provide any prognosis, but recommended a few chemotherapy treatments. Oncologist, however, would not advise or force patient to do chemo against their wishes. Not sure if patient’s age played any role here.

Q: What treatments were tried before going to fenbendazole?

A: A month after cancer removal surgery started Ivermectin 6-12 mg 3 days a week once a day, Quercetin twice a day every day for 3 weeks (Mar. 9, 2023 - Mar. 28, 2023)

Q: What was your fenbendazole protocol (dosage, frequency)?

A: Fenbendazole 222 mg once daily since Mar. 29, 2023 till present.

Q: What else did you take along with fenbendazole, and when?

A: Nattokinase 100 mg once a day (3/26/2023 - 6/16/2023).

Berberine, Turmeric and Quercetin twice a day (3/30/2023 - 4/27/2023), then on 4/28/2023 switched to “Pathway 2” with similar ingredients from UltraBotanica and kept using the same Berberine supplement twice a day along with it.

Ivermectin 6-12mg twice a week (7/17/2023 - 8/31/2023).

Q: When did they realize fenbendazole was working?

A: The treatment with fenbendazole started as soon as it was delivered a few weeks after cancer removal surgery, while still recovering. The reason doctors suggested chemotherapy is just in case there were any cancer cells remaining. With all the data I have found and forwarded to patient, they decided there are fewer risks with this path vs. chemotherapy.

CT scan on Aug. 17, 2023 was clear; colonoscopy on Sept. 26, 2023 had no findings. These tests are needed for the next round of reconstructive surgery to remove/close stoma and remove gall bladder; then another surgery is needed to fix an abdominal hernia.

Q: Did they tell the doctor about fenben, either while they were self-treating or afterwards?

A: No, since we know their opinion already.

(Side note: there was one former patient in a hospital with similar problem, who shook his head “no” to advise my family member of not doing chemotherapy. He said he has seen a male patient, who did well with the surgery, was on his way to recovery, then did a few rounds of chemotherapy, and did not live more than 10+ months after.)

Q: Are they taking fenbendazole now as a preventative? If so, dosage and protocol.

A: Yes, it’s the same as started initially - 222 mg every day.

Q: Did they get any covid shots or boosters prior to developing this cancer?

A: No.

Q: Anything else you’d like to add that you feel is important for people to know about your experience using fenbendazole?

A: I guess, it’s good some people have courage to speak and share their experiences. If we have good outcome, it might help someone else, too. Even if it’s just one person.

Q: When you tell others about how fenben helped your relative do they believe you?

A: No. When sharing it with other patients, who are on chemotherapy, they want to continue their current treatment without considering anything else.

Congratulations to S. J. for suggesting alternative treatments to their relative. At 12+ months out from surgery, with no traditional chemotherapy, with all indications of no cancer, the long-term outlook looks very promising!

This Case Report is a little different from others reported here because ivermectin in addition to fenbendazole was used. Because traditional chemotherapy was declined the rationale for using alternative treatments like ivermectin and fenbendazole was warranted.

The focus of this Substack is fenbendazole. However, there is also great interest in the anti-cancer properties of ivermectin, another antiparasitic medicine. Dr. Paul Marik, one of the most highly acclaimed critical care researchers in the world based on the citations of his published papers*(h-index), recently released a book describing the merits of repurposed drugs like fenbendazole and ivermectin in the prevention and treatment of cancer. Marik rank ordered the value of dozens of anticancer substances reviewed with fenbendazole receiving the top Tier 1 designation along with “strong” recommendation based on available evidence. Interestingly, ivermectin received a Tier III designation citing “equivocal” evidence for it’s anti-cancer qualities. Based on the above Case Report results and many more to come, that designation will likely change in the near future. A link to Marik’s full free book is provided below, it is well worth reading.

References

Marik, P. E. (2023). The role of repurposed drugs and metabolic interventions in treating cancer

The h-index is an author-level metric that measures both the productivity and citation impact of the publications, initially used for an individual scientist or scholar. The h-index correlates with success indicators such as winning the Nobel Prize, being accepted for research fellowships and holding positions at top universities. Marik enjoys an h-index of 105, among the highest in the world.

The following combination therapy may be superior to the original Joe Tippens cancer protocol.

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

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