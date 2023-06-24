2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Just_Henry's avatar
Just_Henry
Jun 24, 2023

I realized long ago that The American Cancer Society’s objective is the perpetuation of cancer for its own financial interests. 50+ years and the ACS hasn’t done anything other than help increase the incidence of cancer by villifying the sun and its cancer preventing vitamin D.

Bull Dog's avatar
Bull Dog
Jun 24, 2023

From birth to death, we are lied to as to extract massive profits.

