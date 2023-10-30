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Daniel Nagase MD's avatar
Daniel Nagase MD
Oct 30, 2023

It's suspicious isn't it. Fenbendazole, an anti parasitic, Ivermecin, an antiparasitic, and the anti Parasite frequencies on the Rife machine all seem to stop metastatic cancers.

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Kittykat
Oct 30, 2023

Animal versions are used throughout the world. Mostly they are as safe as human version, just marketed differently. I fully believe the warning on animal versions are simply to protect the various pharma markets.

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