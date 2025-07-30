Despite the MAHA appointments, illegitimate “health” agencies remain wholly criminally captured, and now word is out that Vinay Prasad is allegedly departing the corrupt FDA.

Laura Loomer’s deep dive on Prasad, who appears to have no issues whatsoever with the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” is eye opening to say the least:

VINAY PRASAD, THE LEFTIST SABOTEUR UNDERMINING TRUMP’S @US_FDA, MUST BE FIRED NOW!

We have a crisis at the FDA! A wolf in sheep’s clothing is sabotaging President Trump’s bold “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) agenda! Dr. Vinay Prasad @VPrasadMDMPH, a self-proclaimed progressive liberal and Bernie Sanders fanboy, has wormed his way into a top FDA role as Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) after he was appointed by RFK Jr @RobertKennedyJr.

This is no mere bureaucratic misstep. It’s a catastrophic vetting failure that threatens to derail the America First healthcare revolution. Prasad’s anti-Trump rhetoric, radical left-wing ideology, and deliberate actions to obstruct our President’s deregulatory mission prove he’s a dangerous misfit. The time to act is NOW—Prasad must be REMOVED before he destroys Trump’s vision for a healthier America!

Here’s what you need to know about Prasad (who has since blocked me on X for exposing him).

A Lifelong Progressive with a Vicious Anti-Trump Record

Vinay Prasad isn’t just a liberal… he’s a card-carrying member of the Elizabeth Warren/Bernie Sanders fan club, proudly waving the progressive flag. His own words betray him:

- In 2021, Prasad boasted on X that he’s a “political liberal, closest to Elizabeth Warren” and a “Sanders/Warren liberal.” He voted for Sanders in 2016 and even donated to his socialist campaign.

- In 2020, he admitted he “wanted Biden to win more than anything” and voted against Trump, proving his hatred for our President.

- As late as 2022 and 2023, he doubled down, calling himself a “lifelong progressive” and “Bernie fan.” No shame in his game!

🚨 Prasad’s policy positions read like a socialist manifesto: universal basic income, student loan forgiveness, open borders, Roe v. Wade abortion standards, a 50% tax rate on high earners, a wealth tax, single-payer healthcare, and more. He’s obsessed with “economic remedies” for the “Black Community” & defends affirmative action like it’s his life’s mission, calling its ban a “poisonous idea.” This is the guy Trump’s FDA is supposed to trust?

This is INSANE!

Prasad’s views are a slap in the face to the conservative values of limited government, deregulation, and economic freedom that YOU voted for!

But, it gets even worse. Prasad’s hatred for Trump is personal and vicious. He’s called our President “perhaps the worst in the history of the Republic” and mocked him as “orange man”, a disgusting jab straight out of the radical Left’s playbook. He’s smeared Trump’s family separation policy as a “human rights violation,” laughed off election fraud concerns as “pathetic,” and called January 6 “a terrible day.” He even worships Dr. Anthony Fauci, gushing over “St. Anthony” as he calls him, and says he views Fauci with “profound reverence. This is not a man who can be trusted to carry out Trump’s agenda as Prasad is a traitor to the cause!

Sabotaging Trump’s Deregulatory Mission

Prasad isn’t just talking the talk—he’s walking the walk to undermine Trump’s FDA. As CBER Director, he’s amassed unprecedented power, holding *three* key roles: Chief Medical Officer, Chief Scientific Officer, and CBER Director. Rumor has it he’s even in line to lead the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER), which could make him more powerful than FDA Commissioner Marty Makary. This is a progressive power grab, plain and simple, and Prasad is using it to stall Trump’s MAHA vision!

A Vetting Failure of Epic Proportions

How did this happen? This is a vetting disaster that screams incompetence. Prasad’s progressive activism, cozy ties to left-leaning elites, & residence in liberal enclaves like San Francisco and Oregon should’ve been red flags. His appointment is a betrayal of the millions who voted for Trump to drain the swamp.

Vinay Prasad is a trojan horse in Trump’s FDA. It’s my recommendation that he be FIRED from the Trump admin.

