2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cindi's avatar
Cindi
2h

I hope Loomer will do a deep dive on Makary next.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
Thomas Heltschl's avatar
Thomas Heltschl
2h

So one is out. When will the other 50,000 follow?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture