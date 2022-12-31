2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John's avatar
John
Dec 31, 2022

At what point in this cavalcade of societal level delusion, does the average, middle of the bell curve citizen wake up and revolt?

Reply
Share
72 replies
Dani Richards's avatar
Dani Richards
Dec 31, 2022

I like how tiny the Fauci is in the trio of criminals. Can only be improved by adding the words alongside, "actual size."

Reply
Share
5 replies
132 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture