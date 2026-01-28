The timing of this FBI search warrant and raid at the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center perfectly coincides with the recent ‘Operation Absolute Resolve’ kidnapping of former Venezuelan president Maduro…

…precisely because Trump & Co. now have much of the electronic voter fraud evidence courtesy of their fully cooperating all-smiles prisoner; to wit:

According to a Fox News exclusive it appears that FBI agents will more than likely be confiscating and performing forensic analyses on the electronic voter machines that allowed for much of the election fraud:

FIRST ON FOX: FBI agents were seen Wednesday carrying out a search at an election hub in Fulton County, Georgia, a location that became ground zero for concerns and complaints about voter fraud beginning in 2020. Agents were seen entering the Fulton County Election Hub and Operation Center, a new facility that state officials opened in 2023 that was designed to streamline their election processes. It was not immediately clear what the FBI agents were investigating, but Fox News Digital is told the probe is related to the 2020 election. The bureau said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital that FBI Atlanta was executing a “court authorized law enforcement action at 5600 [Campbellton] Fairburn Rd. Our investigation into this matter is ongoing so there are no details that we can provide at the moment.” The Department of Justice did not immediately provide comment. President Donald Trump lost the election in Georgia in 2020 by a wafer-thin margin and claimed various instances of fraud had tainted the results, but those claims did not survive court scrutiny. Fulton, a suburb of Atlanta and the state’s most populous county, drew the most attention. A machine count and two recounts confirmed in 2020 that former President Joe Biden had won the state, leading Trump to feud with the state’s leaders for years. This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Some additional color on just how easy it was for Democrats to have stolen votes with the Venezuelan Smartmatic and Dominion machines embedded all across America:

Electronic voting machine's votes are able to be "flipped" with a $25 dollar wireless remote. Roger Johnston, head of the Vulnerability Assessment Team at the U.S. Department of Energy's science and engineering research lab, said the hack, which requires about $25 and very little technical expertise, would let cybercriminals "flip" votes gathered on Diebold Accuvote TS machines and change election results without raising any suspicion.



Dominion CEO John Poulos stated in the company’s press release, announcing the Diebold/Premier asset acquisition, stated ominously: "We are extremely pleased to conclude this transaction, which...will allow Dominion to expand its capabilities and operational footprint to every corner of the United States."



Diebold acquired Global Election Systems in 2002, forming Diebold Election Systems (DESI). Renamed Premier Election Solutions (PES) in 2007. Sold to ES&S in 2009 for $5M. DOJ antitrust suit in 2010 forced ES&S to divest PES assets.



Dominion acquired those assets in 2010, including IP, software (GEMS), and hardware like AccuVote-TSX/OS. No direct prior affiliation or ongoing ownership, but Dominion inherited Diebold-era tech. Shared personnel like Bob Urosevich link the companies via software overlaps. Source

Until there are mass arrests of these cheating useful idiot communists across various Blue States, and until the politician traitors on both sides of the aisle are rounded up with extreme prejudice, this systemic election fraud will continue to destroy America from within.

