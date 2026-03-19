2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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2nd Smartest Guy in the World
9h

Typos (mostly) edited.

Apologies.

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curt s sanders's avatar
curt s sanders
7h

Thank you for continuously upping your game for 6 consecutive years..!! You are making a real difference fighting this Crime of the Century.. Heaven only knows how many lives you have saved.. so far..?? and continue too.. !!

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