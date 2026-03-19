The pressure from HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his burgeoning MAHA movement may have finally forced the Centers for Disease Crimes (CDC) to recognize the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” as the lethal poisons that they in fact really are with a new ICD10 code.

This is bombshell news, because until now the CDC and their corrupt coconspirators at that FDA continue to pretend that these gene altering depopulation injections are still somehow ‘safe and effective.’

But now that the CDC has been provoked to consider issuing an ICD10 code, which stands for ‘The International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision, Clinical Modification,’ this deadly scam may someday be tracked far more accurately than the VAERS system, which has an underreporting factor (URF) of anywhere from 40 to 100x.

BREAKING: The CDC is moving to officially recognize COVID-19 vaccine injury with a new ICD10 code.



T50.B25x: Adverse effect of COVID-19 vaccines.



No code existed. No tracking. No accountability.



That changes now.



This is a major win for the injured. Recognition begins. Truth follows.



Public comment period opens soon. Make your voice heard. Source

This PSYOP-19 reporting code is far from a done deal though…

…and the adverse events coverup, often fraudulently referred to as ‘long covid’ when they are in fact VAIDS, is still very much ongoing…

…and the anything but the “vaccine” con is still fully in play, with a particular emphasis not on tracking the injured, but, rather, on keeping close tabs on the climate-change denying suprematist domestic terrorist deplorables that never succumb to VAIDS-induced adverse events precisely because they refuse to subject themselves to BigPharma poisons:

Dr. Mary Bowden reveals they have a ICD code for vaccine hesitancy.. a code for covid... but “they don’t have a code for vaccine injury”



Dr. Bowden also reveals the truth about the vaccine injury claims system @MaryBowdenMD- “They have denied 98%.... they’ve awarded 30 people... on average it’s $4K... [and] these peoples lives are destroyed...”



ROGAN - “You’d have to pay so many... what if you find out you have Myocarditis... what do you give someone like that?... What if it’s Katy Perry?.”



BOWDEN: “THE VACCINE COMPANIES CAN PAY THAT MONEY... ”



Who agrees Pharmaceutical companies should pay? Source

While the PSYOP-19 “vaccine” injury ICD10 code is long overdue, the more terrifying issue remains: this deadly product should have never ever been brought to market in the first place under the criminal FDA’s fraudulent “emergency” use authorization (EUA).

And now it is over 6 years later, there was never any real emergency in terms of the gain-of-function viral release, the true emergency of VAIDS-induced symptoms like the turbo cancer epidemic rages on, there is still no outright banning of this Modified mRNA DEATHVAX™ platform, and the bioterrorist criminals and their NWO globopedo cabal handlers continue to openly perpetrate their crimes against humanity with reckless abandon.

For those that have not been murdered off yet, but whose lives are destroyed, you will have to wait until around January 2027 to maybe just maybe get an ICD10 code. And then after a few years of litigation, BigPharma just may — with the very money that was stolen from you via taxes — pay you out a few grand over the current average $4,000 vaccine compensation, but whatever you do, do not delay in spending that windfall, because chances are your ‘trust the $cience’ lifespan has been heavily truncated.

Isn’t democide wonderful?

Do NOT comply.

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