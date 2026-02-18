2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Dave aka Geezermann
8h

In other words, these childhood vaccines for mumps, measles, rubella, are more dangerous than having the illness? Is that the takeaway? When I was a young child I had all those, as well as chicken pox. The only one that was severe with life threatening reactions was the German measles, the two week measles. But I survived. And any immunity I received was natural.

If it is true that these vaccines are worthless and ineffective, AND harmful, they must be ended. We have been lied to and misled by hucksters our entire lives.

Aliss Terpstra
5h

The unbelievably ridiculous response I've had from trolls is that if children did not keep getting the MMR, ten times more of them would die from measles. Apparently, skipping the MMR today transports your child back in time to a Victorian slum with 50% infant mortality. Funny how in modern times with sanitation, safe drinking water, central heat, hospitals and nutritious food supply that allowed Boomers who all had measles to survive, we are told that unvaccinated kids today will die of measles -- while modern doctors have no clue how to prevent kids from dying of the toxic effects of an MMR shot (or any other vaccine or combo thereof).

