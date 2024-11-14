President Trump just made the announcement:

If RFK Jr. is allowed to truly go after the bioterrorists like Fauci and the various criminal and unconstitutional agencies, then MAHA will be an historic paradigm shift in health.

And going after BigFood/BigAgra with the same resoluteness as he may do when taking on BigPharma will truly be transformative for all Americans, even those cultists partaking in their mass ritual slow bio-suicides with their never-ending “vaccines” and boosters and processed foods.

Health Minister 2020 versus Health Minister 2024:

Tackling the Statist and corporate supplied and induced mental illnesses of wokeism, LGBTQ+, DEI, “climate change,” and the whole green agenda should also be part of the MAHA project, as this no doubt perfectly converges with the MAGA movement.

The State and their corporate partners-in-crime have been making Americans profoundly sick with food, iatrogenic medicine, mentacide, and ultimately democide; may this incoming administration eradicate the Washington, D.C. status quo and commence with the mass arrests.

UPDATE: BigPharma stocks are cratering on the news:

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

