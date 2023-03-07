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Julie Pettiford's avatar
Julie Pettiford
Mar 7, 2023

Best news ever, add that to the Phillipines with an Interpol arrest warrant out for Gates.

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John's avatar
John
Mar 7, 2023

Just one more reason this is my preferred Substack.

No hype, Breaking News that really is breaking news.

Nice change of pace.

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