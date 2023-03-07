It is about time.

Lawyer Robert Barnes recently had an impressive legal win over the USDA on behalf of an Amish farmer in an important “food freedom” case. He now sets his sights on one of the most criminal corporations in history:

Suing BigPharma will make the BigTabacco lawsuits look like child’s play.

Barnes will most likely be leveraging his Pfizer whistleblower client Brook Jackson in this landmark lawsuit. He will have overwhelming and irrefutable evidence of fraud, conspiracy, perjury and ultimately mass murder against Pfizer.

When Pfizer loses this landmark lawsuit, Barnes et al. can then go after the illegitimate Federal government which aided and abetted Pfizer, with particular emphasis on the DoD, CIA and Pentagon for creating the entire PSYOP-19 “pandemic” and associated slow kill bioweapon injections.

Do NOT comply.

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