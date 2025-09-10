As this Substack has been predicting for many years now, the mid-tier Intelligence-Industrial Complex errand boys and girls like Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx will at some point be tossed under the proverbial busses for all things PSYOP-19 and the associated slow kill bioweapon “vaccines.”

Yesterday, Senator Rand Paul issued a stern warning on X…

…and sure enough, today he has made good on his promise:

The letter to Dr. Mengele 2.0 aka Dr. Fauci:

But it gets even better…

There is no need for cynicism when it comes to the not so good doctor, because he is now basically the sacrificial lamb on behalf of his NWO globopedo handlers, and as such he is most assuredly headed for prison…

Sadly, Senator Paul will not go after Dr. Fauci’s handlers at this stage in the Great Depopulation game, which is precisely what needs to happen if these eugenicist puppets and various “expert” apparatchiks are to be permanently removed from their positions of power.

Do NOT comply.

