As this Substack predicted years ago, the grim PSYOP-19 bioterror truth will eventually be allowed to see the light of day, by design. That time is now rapidly approaching.

Soon, even the most brainwashed and cognitively impaired genetically modified DEATHVAX™ recipients will come to the horrific realization that they have been profoundly poisoned by the “Safe and Effective” slow kill bioweapon “vaccines.”

With the recent legal battles having been won ahead of the imminent PSYOP-DISEASE-X rollout to perfectly coincide with the presidential election…

…and the painfully obvious admissions of the true nature of exactly what these EUA injections really were and continue to be…

…we now have the state of Kansas suing the Intelligence Industrial Complex's biggest BigPharma asset known as Pfizer; the lawsuit, filed by Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach, claims that the company's "misrepresentations" of the “vaccine” resulted in "record company revenue" of around $75 billion in less than two years.

The suit also correctly claims the following:

Pfizer misled the public that it had a ‘safe and effective’ COVID-19 vaccine… Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine was safe even though it knew its COVID-19 vaccine was connected to serious adverse events, including myocarditis and pericarditis, failed pregnancies, and deaths. Pfizer concealed this critical safety information from the public… Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine was effective even though it knew its COVID-19 vaccine waned over time and did not protect against COVID-19 variants. Pfizer concealed this critical effectiveness information from the public…

But it gets worse, far worse:

Pfizer administered 3,355,518 Pfizer vaccine doses in Kansas as of February 7, 2024. This accounted for more than 60% of all vaccine doses in Kansas…

This means that well over half of Kansas residents are now afflicted with varying degrees of VAIDS, even if they do not realize it, yet. Rest assured, the VAIDS lawsuits will most certainly be filed in the coming years.

For now, AG Kris Kobach’s lawsuit is on the right track:

Because Pfizer unblinded the original control group and allowed them to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer, government regulators, and independent scientists cannot fully compare the safety and efficacy of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine against unvaccinated individuals.

In other words, Pfizer is guilty of blatant and egregious fraud.

Pfizer’s extensive and aggressive efforts to keep its COVID-19 vaccine information hidden conflict with its public transparency pledges and raise serious questions about what Pfizer is hiding and why it is hiding it.

When the “vaccine” excess deaths are finally extrapolated by states like Kansas, lawsuit like these will be viewed as far too little, too late.

Kobach added, "Pfizer did not publicly release adverse events data from its database."

No, Pfizer purposely faked their data knowing full well that the entire murderous Modified mRNA platform could never ever pass animal trials, and so they were premeditatedly engaging in state sponsored murder, or democide.

Pfizer’s stock is coming under pressure as of this writing, down over 2%, but far more shareholder pain is expected, unless…

…PSYOP-DISEASE-X comes to BigPharma’s (and the illegitimate Federal government’s) rescue.

Pfizer is little more than the DoD and Pentagon’s eugenics front company, and the FDA, CDC, NIH, WHO et al. were actually the most vociferous in their mendacious “vaccine” claims along with their Mockingbird MSM quisling partners-in-crime; therefore, more lawsuits must be filed as soon as possible, and all of the government apparatchiks and their globalist NGO coconspirators must be rounded up, given swift trials, and incarcerated for the rest of their lives.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

