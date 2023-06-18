This is a developing story.

After RKF Jr.’s recent appearance on Joe Rogan’s show where he eviscerated all vaccines…

…Dr. Mengele 2.0’s protégé the sociopathic slow kill bioweapon pusher Peter Hotez went on Twitter to make the painfully hackneyed go to bogus claim yet again that the man with the most popular platform in the world was spreading “vaccine” misinformation:

Joe Rogan offered Hotez an opportunity to debate RFK Jr., and offered $100k to his Bill Gates’ favorite charity to sweeten the deal.

Of course, Hotez Tweeted an evasive and dishonest reply:

Joe Rogan escalated:

These henchmen of the Medical/Intelligence Industrial Complex dare not debate anyone, and they are starting to realize that people are catching on to what they really are; namely, agents of a global depopulation scheme.

From PSYOP-19 to PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE, their junk science can’t hold up to even the most rudimentary facts and logic, and they know it.

Apparatchik eugenicists like Hotez, Fauci, Schwab, Tedros, Gates, et al. are nothing more than technocommunist errand boys. They want you dead.

And so Hotez weaseled his way out of this debate, and in the process slandered Rogan, RF Jr., Trump and every “domestic terrorist” American with critical thinking skills (i.e. “antivaxxers”):

Of course, Hotez would dare not debate RFK Jr.:

Slowly, but surely the Truth is coming out.

And the reality inversion swindlers are losing.

Good always defeats evil.

Do NOT comply.

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