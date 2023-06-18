2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Sweet Mama's avatar
Sweet Mama
Jun 18, 2023

Correction: He's not slandering Trump, who has been running cover for Big Pharma ever since he authorized "Operation Warp Speed" and has NEVER ONCE acknowledged the jab injured and dead, instead insisting that the toxic jabs "saved millions of lives". He has said that as recently as this year, when he says anything about it at all. Don't trust him. He's either bought or incredibly stupid and tone deaf.

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Legallady4
Jun 18, 2023Edited

Hotez blocked me on Twitter for suggesting he read Turtles All The Way Down & the Pfizer Documents Analysis book. Lmao. Hotez on Rogan? He’ll need a carton of Depends.

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