2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
32m

If federal income taxes are a gift, can I deduct them when I file my federal income tax form?

Reply
Share
Northern Mainer's avatar
Northern Mainer
1h

And once again, NOTHING will happen to them.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture