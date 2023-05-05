As this Substack has been reporting for over 2 years now, PSYOP-19 was and continues to be a global control and depopulation program. And despite the WHO’s recent claims that the “emergency” “pandemic” that never was is now “officially” over, we are still in the midst of this operation. They have simply dialed down the panic telegraphing until their next power grab.

Dr. Yeadon’s message perfectly links PSYOP-19 with PSYOP-MARKET-CRASH and PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE as well as the various other pysops in place.

Time is running out, but Dr. Yeadon ends by correctly stating that we must all “withdraw our consent,” which is another way of saying Do NOT comply:

“Free speech absolutist” fraudster Elon Musk still does not allow Twitter links in Substack, so please click the image to watch Dr. Yeadon’s important message.

Do NOT comply.

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