2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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zuFpM5*M's avatar
zuFpM5*M
May 5, 2023

I'm so glad that he mentions right up front that the pandemic response and lockdowns and suspension of civil liberties were all rehearsed for decades by gov. So many otherwise seemingly sensible people on substack never want to address those or they blow them off as government just doing its thing. I'm sick of people with their head stuck in the sand and fingers in their ears trying to pass off malice as stupidity.

What sort of liberal democratic government rehearses converting its population to serfdom while actually researching how to make the infectious agents that they claim would require them to implement such serfdom? The answer is a government that plans to convert the population to serfs.

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Brian Murphy
May 5, 2023

Mike Yeadon remains the singularly most genuine, committed and truthful dissident hero to emerge from the last few years, in a sea of charlatans, scammers, gatekeepers, “big club” members and other assorted shysters dining out on their credentials and psychopathic narcissism. In a sane world, he would be a leader entrusted with extremely important responsibilities for other people’s well-being, such is the scale of the selflessness and sacrifice he has shown. Discovering him at a time when I had so many questions, and was so puzzled by everything going on around me, was quite possibly the most serendipitous and beneficial event of my life.

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