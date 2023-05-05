BREAKING: Former VP at Pfizer, Dr. Mike Yeadon, says there is a plan to kill millions, if not billions of people.
As this Substack has been reporting for over 2 years now, PSYOP-19 was and continues to be a global control and depopulation program. And despite the WHO’s recent claims that the “emergency” “pandemic” that never was is now “officially” over, we are still in the midst of this operation. They have simply dialed down the panic telegraphing until their next power grab.
Dr. Yeadon’s message perfectly links PSYOP-19 with PSYOP-MARKET-CRASH and PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE as well as the various other pysops in place.
Time is running out, but Dr. Yeadon ends by correctly stating that we must all “withdraw our consent,” which is another way of saying Do NOT comply:
Do NOT comply.
I'm so glad that he mentions right up front that the pandemic response and lockdowns and suspension of civil liberties were all rehearsed for decades by gov. So many otherwise seemingly sensible people on substack never want to address those or they blow them off as government just doing its thing. I'm sick of people with their head stuck in the sand and fingers in their ears trying to pass off malice as stupidity.
What sort of liberal democratic government rehearses converting its population to serfdom while actually researching how to make the infectious agents that they claim would require them to implement such serfdom? The answer is a government that plans to convert the population to serfs.
Mike Yeadon remains the singularly most genuine, committed and truthful dissident hero to emerge from the last few years, in a sea of charlatans, scammers, gatekeepers, “big club” members and other assorted shysters dining out on their credentials and psychopathic narcissism. In a sane world, he would be a leader entrusted with extremely important responsibilities for other people’s well-being, such is the scale of the selflessness and sacrifice he has shown. Discovering him at a time when I had so many questions, and was so puzzled by everything going on around me, was quite possibly the most serendipitous and beneficial event of my life.