IF the below is in fact true, then the genetically modified humans have a lot more to be concerned about than merely being reduced to VAIDS-afflicted perpetual walking spike protein factories:

New Japanese study proves Pfizer and Moderna v*ccines contain unauthorized “animated worm-like” entities, invisible to the human eye, which swim, wiggle, and assemble themselves into complex structures, which cause clots inside the body. (What embalmer Richard Hirschman found and exposed in the film Died Suddenly).

Dr. Young Mi Lee and Dr. Daniel Broudy from Okinawa Christian University discovered these “undisclosed additional engineered components” by isolating unused vaxx vials for 3 weeks, and then examined them under 400X magnification.

Lee and Broudy saw that when the nanotechnology was energized it created “discs, chains, spirals, tubes, and right-angle structures.”

The researchers, who published their findings in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory Practice and Research, believe these mysterious nanoparticles are responsible for the explosion of “turbo cancer” and autoimmune diseases around the globe.

They also concluded in the study their suspicion that these smart microscopic components are part of the elite’s “long-planned well-funded Internet of Bodies,” which was described as a kind of “synthetic global central nervous system” turning humans in to controllable “Biohybrid Magnetic Robots.”

The study ends by calling for a global ban on all mRNA shots, until these nanobots are studied long-term. They also demanded the labels “v*ccine” and “safe and effective” be removed because the concoction injected into billions is officially neither.

Study link: Real-Time Self-Assembly of Stereomicroscopically Visible Artificial Constructions in Incubated Specimens of mRNA Products Mainly from Pfizer and Moderna: A Comprehensive Longitudinal Study

